Why is Bangladesh failing to draw in foreign investment?

From my university days I have been hearing about the need for creating new business establishments to bring diversity to the economy and expand employment. Investment, that is, foreign investment, is an important catalyst in this regard. When foreign investment is made in a country, that means it must have an investment-friendly environment and business is profitable there. But in the case of foreign investment, post-independence Bangladesh has not seen significant success. While it is said that Bangladesh is an attractive destination for investment, the matter of investment environment is restricted to discussions alone.

While all sorts of policies have been devised to attract foreign investors, there is no continuity to this. Bangladesh time and again fails to win the trust of being fit for investment. And the delays and discordance in services that are required to hold on to investment, have not been dispelled in the last three decades. Other than a couple of companies, the country has not achieved any significant success in foreign investment.

Given its per capital income, increase in consumer expenditure and an increased growth of the middle class, Bangladesh can become an attractive or prospective market for foreign investment. The reason for not being able to attract large investments is internal. The factors working behind this sparse investment are lack of discipline in the financial sector, lack of stability in the investment policies, that is, frequent changes in the investment policies, lack of capacity of the agencies responsible for investment, and bureaucratic complications.