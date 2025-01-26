Who gains from the bickering between BNP and the students?

Presently there has been a bickering between the BNP leadership and several of the advisor student leaders over the election, and the lack of confidence of the concerned quarters in the government has a lot to do with this. Had the government been able to function well and people would find some respite, then the political parties would not be in such a hurry for the election. As the government has been retracting one decision after the other, it is not being able to garner confidence. Again, there are those who feel the government will acquiesce to any demand under a little pressure.

With VAT being increased on over 100 items in the middle of the financial year, business quarters and others protested, though policymakers said this will not have much of an impact on the market. But when it did actually have an impact, the government was forced to withdraw the additional VAT from some products. It was the same in the case of dearness allowance for the government service holders. According Samakal reports, the government has moved away from its decision to increase dearness allowance. This may be added in the budget of the coming fiscal.

On Friday, Ajker Kagoj reported the central bank had moved away from his stern message, saying that now the decision to declare a loan to be defaulted after 90 days will come into effect in July. It was supposed to have come into effect in April.

In a recent interview with BBC Bangladesh, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir commented that if the interim government failed to maintain its neutrality, another government would be needed to hold the election. His comment caused a stir in political circles. It is fine if the students who led the July uprising form a new political party, however the other political parties will not accept it if they contest in the election with representatives remaining in the government, the BNP secretary general said.

After this statement, information advisor Nahid Islam wrote in his verified Facebook page that the BNP secretary general’s statement was indicative of another 1/11 government. While BNP had been talking about ‘minus-two’ only recently, it was now proposing another 1/11 in the name of a neutral government. BNP had been the main target of 1/11. So it is hardly plausible that they would want another 1/11. On the contrary, they contend that various quarters are using the state power in an attempt to keep them away from power.