When Politics Devours the State: Bangladesh’s Bureaucracy at a Crossroads

There is a peculiar ritual that plays out with clockwork regularity in Bangladesh each time a new government takes office. Before the ministers have finished unpacking their offices, the reassignments begin. Officers associated with the outgoing party are bundled off to obscure postings or placed on what is euphemistically called “officer on special duty” status — a bureaucratic purgatory where they draw salaries but perform no meaningful work. In their place, loyalists of the incoming party are elevated to key positions, regardless of seniority, competence or track record. The machinery of state, briefly, grinds to a halt, and then resumes, rewired for a different set of masters. This is not an occasional aberration. This has been the operating system of public administration in Bangladesh.

For a country that has achieved remarkable development gains, such as pulling millions from poverty, expanding access to education and healthcare, building a formidable garment export industry, the persistence of a deeply politicized, poorly accountable bureaucracy is both paradox and tragedy. It is paradox because development has occurred despite the dysfunction. It is tragedy because so much more could have been achieved without it.

Understanding why the Bangladesh bureaucracy is what it is requires going back further than independence. The colonial administration of British India bequeathed the region a civil service designed not to serve citizens but to govern them. Its tasks were to collect revenue, maintain order and transmit the commands of an imperial authority to a subject population. The Indian Civil Service, that so-called “steel frame” of British rule, was efficient precisely because it was insulated from popular accountability and organized around hierarchy, deference and discipline. It was not built for democracy. It was built against it.

After partition in 1947, Pakistan inherited this structure largely intact, and the Civil Service of Pakistan, dominated by a small, well-connected elite, simply substituted one set of masters for another. Bangladesh, born in 1971 from a brutal war of independence, inherited that legacy. The officers who staffed the new nation’s ministries were products of a tradition that valued procedural compliance over public responsiveness, institutional self-preservation over reform, and personal advancement over service. What changed with independence was not the culture of bureaucracy, but its political environment. And that environment made everything worse.

The first Awami League government of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, facing a bureaucracy it distrusted for its association with the Pakistani regime, moved quickly to bring civil servants to heel. Officers suspected of political disloyalty were forcibly retired, sometimes without right of appeal. Party sympathizers were inducted laterally into senior positions regardless of experience or merit. Those civil servants who had crossed into India during the war to support the government-in-exile—the so-called “patriots,” were rewarded with accelerated promotions and preferential postings, sowing resentment among their colleagues who had remained within the country. Factionalism rooted in the politics of independence quickly spread through the entire administrative fabric.

Military rule from 1975 brought a different dynamic but not a cleaner one. The generals needed bureaucrats to run the state and the bureaucrats, comfortable in a hierarchical, non-political environment, provided enthusiastic support. Senior civil servants were appointed to presidential advisory councils, assigned ministerial portfolios and incorporated into the machinery of military legitimation. The bargain was straightforward: bureaucrats provided governance cover for military rule; in return, they accumulated power and insulation from political accountability. The relationship was mutually reinforcing and, for democratic development, thoroughly corrosive.

When multi-party democracy returned in 1991, the country did not recover a neutral civil service. What it recovered was a civil service already deeply divided along partisan lines, broadly between a pro-Awami League faction and a pro-Bangladesh Nationalist Party faction but exposed to intensified competitive patronage from whichever party happened to win elections. The BNP manipulated recruitment and promotion to seed the administration with its loyalists; the Awami League did the same when it returned to power; and both parties, when in opposition, used their partisans within the bureaucracy to obstruct the government of the day. The bureaucracy had not merely been politicized. It had become an extension of party warfare. This form was crystallized further and fully entrenched during 16 years of authoritarian rule (2009-2024).

The consequences for governance are profound and compounding. Consider what patronage-based promotion actually means in practice. Officers advance not because they have designed effective policies, delivered services efficiently or demonstrated integrity under pressure, but because they have cultivated the right political connections. The incentive to perform is replaced by the incentive to affiliate. Over time, the senior ranks of the civil service were filled with people whose primary qualification is partisan loyalty rather than administrative competence.

Nor is this merely a problem of personnel quality. Politicization fundamentally disrupts institutional continuity. When every change of government brings wholesale replacements at key positions, institutional memory evaporates, ongoing programs are abandoned, and policies pursued by the previous administration are reversed not because they failed but because they succeeded under the wrong party. The machinery of the state cannot develop sustained expertise, coherent institutional culture or the kind of long-term planning capacity that meaningful development requires.

There is also the problem of what happens to those officials who refuse to play along. In Bangladesh, non-partisan civil servants, i.e., those who attempt to maintain professional neutrality, face a peculiar double jeopardy. Distrusted by the ruling party for their lack of demonstrated loyalty, they are sidelined, posted to irrelevant positions or left to stagnate. Yet when the opposition returns to power, they are equally suspect, now tainted for having served under the previous regime. The rational response, for a career-minded official, is obvious: choose a side and maintain it. Neutrality is not rewarded; it is punished.

Meanwhile, the generalist-specialist divide within the Bangladesh Civil Service compounds the dysfunction further. Administrative generalists, whose dominance in the higher echelons of government dates from colonial traditions, have consistently resisted reforms that would open senior positions to specialist cadres—doctors, engineers, financial professionals—who possess the technical expertise that modern governance demands. Reform commissions have repeatedly recommended restructuring. Generalist associations have repeatedly frustrated those recommendations, using political connections to protect institutional privilege. The result is a top-heavy, technically limited administrative structure poorly equipped for the complexity of contemporary policy challenges.

None of this is news to anyone who has observed Bangladesh closely. Reform prescriptions have been circulating for decades, from the Administrative and Services Reorganization Committee of 1973 to successive World Bank and UNDP assessments of the 1990s to the Public Administration Reform Commission of 2000 and the reform proposals of the interim government after the overthrow of the authoritarian regime. The diagnosis has been clear and consistent. What has been missing is political will and bureaucratic backing.

And therein lies the central irony: the very politicians who benefit from a politicized bureaucracy are the ones who must ultimately dismantle it. Each party, while in opposition, denounces its rival’s patronage practices with righteous indignation. Each party, upon taking office, reproduces those practices on a scale. The rhetoric of reform masks a structural incentive to perpetuate dysfunction.

Breaking this cycle requires something harder to legislate than organizational charts or recruitment procedures. It requires a political leadership willing to sacrifice short-term partisan advantage for long-term institutional health and willing to accept that a competent, neutral civil service serves the public interest more effectively than a compliant, partisan one, even if it is harder to control.

That bargain for political restraint in exchange for institutional effectiveness has been struck in countries as different as South Korea, Botswana and Brazil. It is not structurally impossible. But it requires political actors to internalize a long-time horizon, to think about the state they are building rather than only the election they are fighting.

Bangladesh’s citizens deserve public servants whose first loyalty is to the state and to the people it exists to serve, not to whichever party currently occupies the prime minister’s office. Achieving that will require more than another reform commission. It will require leaders with the courage to bind their own hands, and the wisdom to understand why that matters. That may sound idealistic. However, in a country that has defied development odds before, it should not sound impossible.