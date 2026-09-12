How 9/11 Unraveled America’s Moral Compass

It was a clear and sunny morning in Philadelphia on Tuesday, September 11, 2001. The kind of morning that makes you believe the world is orderly, predictable, even beautiful. A cold front had swept through the night before, leaving behind crisp air and cloudless blue skies. I was in Bristol, Pennsylvania, teaching a corporate class on Operational Excellence — twenty-two scientists, engineers, and managers from across the world gathered for their Six Sigma Black Belt training. We had barely begun the session when the news arrived: a plane had struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center at 8:46 a.m. Seventeen minutes later, the second plane hit the South Tower.

We stopped the class and asked travelers to rebook their flights. The world had changed in an instant.

Late that afternoon, driving home on what should have been a routine commute, I saw vehicles with banners calling for the extermination of Muslims. I had lived in the United States for decades. I had worked with people from every background. I had believed — perhaps naively — that bigotry was a fringe sentiment, not something respectable people carried in their hearts. But that day, the masks fell. The hatred was open, loud, and terrifying.

When I reached home, I turned on the television and watched the endless loop of planes hitting towers, the Pentagon burning, and the fourth plane crashing in Pennsylvania. For two days, I worked from home, trying to make sense of what had happened. When I returned to the office on Friday, I heard whispers — racist, bigoted comments from people I had once respected. It pained me deeply. A slight push had revealed their inner selves: intolerance, suspicion, and a willingness to blame millions of innocent people for the actions of a few. Within hours of the event, several Muslims were lynched; even bearded Sikhs were not spared. Anyone Muslim-looking was a fair game to the racists and bigots.

Twenty-five years have passed since that morning. America has changed — not for the better. The world has changed — not for the better. And the questions that emerged in the aftermath still haunt us.

In the years since 9/11, countless theories have circulated — some wild, some plausible, some deeply unsettling. Why were certain Israelis seen videotaping on top of a white van in a Jersey City parking lot with the burning towers behind them while they appeared “happy” rather than shocked? Why were they quietly released? Why did bomb-like residues appear in some analyses of the debris? Why did the towers collapse in ways that seemed, to some engineers, eerily similar to controlled demolitions? Why did the official narrative leave so many gaps?

I am not here to endorse any particular theory. But I am here to say that the unanswered questions have fueled mistrust, especially among communities who already felt targeted. As a level-headed Muslim, I understand why some Muslims — seeing endless wars, drone strikes, occupations, and double standards — feel radicalized against American policies. When a superpower supports Israeli actions in Palestine without restraint, when it dismisses Palestinian suffering as collateral damage, when it refuses to act as an honest broker, resentment grows.

But resentment is not the same as responsibility. Muslim hatred did not trigger 9/11. As I wrote in 2002, refuting Bernard Lewis’s disingenuous theories, the roots of the tragedy lie not in Islam but in political grievances, historical injustices, and decades of one-sided policies in the Middle East.

The Wars That Followed — And the Innocents Who Paid the Price

What happened after 9/11 was not justice. It was vengeance. It was not “war on terror” but war of terror.

Afghanistan was bombed relentlessly. Donald Rumsfeld even boasted that the U.S. had “run out of targets.” What crime had ordinary Afghans committed? Most had never heard of the World Trade Center. Their only sin was living in a country where Osama bin Laden had taken refuge.

Then came Iraq — a nation with no connection to 9/11. But the neoconservatives wanted war. Israel wanted war. And George W. Bush wanted revenge for Saddam Hussein’s perceived insults to his father. The world was told that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction. None were found. Saddam was hanged. And from the ashes of that war emerged ISIS — a monster far more brutal than anything that existed before.

The human toll of these wars has been catastrophic. According to the Cost of War project at Brown University’s Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs, U.S.-led wars since 2001 have directly or indirectly killed an estimated 4.5 to 4.7 million people — roughly 940,000 through direct violence and another 3.6 to 3.8 million from disease, malnutrition, and war-related health complications. More than 38 million people across Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, Yemen, Somalia, the Philippines, Libya and Syria have been displaced by the post-9/11 wars, either abroad or within their own countries.

It is a scale of suffering that should have forced the world to rethink its path, yet the opposite happened. The world has not known peace since. Instead, 9/11 became the launchpad for a global crusade against Muslims. Zionists, Hindutvadis, radical Buddhist nationalists, and Western Islamophobes found common cause in portraying Muslims as threats to be contained rather than citizens to be respected. They passed laws banning hijabs, restricting mosques, surveilling communities, and demonizing elected officials with Muslim names.

In the United States, Islamophobia surged. CAIR documented 8,683 cases of discrimination last year — the highest ever recorded. Politicians openly called for Muslims to be expelled from states. Others claimed that every Muslim in public office was a threat to national security.

And yet, in this hostile climate, Muslim Americans did something extraordinary: they organized, mobilized, and won elections.

Zohran Mamdani became New York City’s first Muslim mayor. Abdul El-Sayed won the Democratic Senate primary in Michigan. Muslim representation in Congress may soon reach historic levels. These victories were not handed to them. They were earned through grassroots organizing, coalition building, and moral courage.

But even now, Mamdani faces attempts to bar him from attending the 9/11 commemoration ceremony — in the city he leads. Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani, a convicted felon who spent 25 years milking 9/11 for personal gain, is welcomed with open arms.

The hypocrisy is staggering.

Another dark legacy of 9/11 is torture. The CIA ran black sites across the world. Medical professionals helped design and monitor torture techniques. Prisoners were waterboarded, beaten, deprived of sleep, and subjected to horrors that violated every moral and legal standard.

And no one was held accountable.

Obama acknowledged, “We tortured some folks,” but refused to prosecute anyone. The architects of torture were promoted — Gina Haspel became CIA director, Avril Haines became Director of National Intelligence, and others rose to prestigious positions in government, academia, and the private sector.

This impunity set the stage for future abuses. When leaders are not punished for crimes, they repeat them.

The Autocratizing World We Inherited

The last 25 years have seen a global slide toward authoritarianism. Trump, Modi, Netanyahu — leaders who weaponize fear, nationalism, and religious identity — have reshaped politics. Democracies have weakened. Inequality has soared. Billionaires multiply while millions struggle to buy food. Gas prices rise. Wars continue. And truth becomes harder to find.

We are not better off today than we were before 9/11. Not morally. Not politically. Not economically.

Yet, not everything is lost. Despite the darkness, there is hope. Despite opposition from powerful lobbies, candidates like Mamdani, Wahab, and El-Sayed have won elections. Despite Islamophobia, Muslim Americans have built alliances with Latinos, African Americans, Jews, and progressive whites. Despite attempts to silence them, they speak boldly for justice, equality, and peace.

Their victories prove that America is still capable of renewal.

We may never know the full truth of 9/11. But history teaches us that truth eventually emerges. What matters now is what we do with the lessons we already have — that peace without justice is an illusion, that political problems cannot be solved with military solutions, that a superpower must be an honest broker, not a partisan actor, that hatred breeds hatred while justice breeds peace, and that accountability is essential because without it, impunity becomes policy.

Twenty-five years later, the world is more dangerous, more divided, and more fragile. But it is not beyond repair. If we confront the past honestly, reject hatred, demand accountability, and insist on justice — real justice — we can still build a future worthy of those who died on that clear, sunny morning.