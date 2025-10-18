We want referendum to ensure legal mandate for July Charter implementation: Zonayed Saki

Ganosanghati Andolan Coordinator Zonayed Saki has proposed holding a referendum alongside the upcoming national election to secure a constitutional mandate for implementing the July National Charter, which outlines democratic and governance reforms agreed upon by multiple political parties.

Speaking to the media in Dhaka today (17 October), after signing the charter, he said, “While participating political parties have reached consensus on many provisions, a few have given notes of dissent.”

“We have made significant progress, but some sections still require detailed discussion. The final structure will be specified soon,” he noted.

He emphasised that the proposed referendum would provide a legal and constitutional basis for the Charter, making it binding on the next parliament and protecting it from future judicial challenges.

“If the referendum is held on election day, it will give constitutional legitimacy to the new parliament to act upon the Charter,” Saki said.

Acknowledging debates over the implementation process, he mentioned that the National Consensus Commission has been granted time until 30 October to finalise the modalities.

“We hope that through continued discussion, a comprehensive and inclusive solution will be reached within this period,” the political leader added.

