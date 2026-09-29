Verify freedom fighter lists, arrange treatment abroad for July warriors: Parliamentary committee

The parliamentary standing committee on the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs on Monday recommended that the ministry prepare authentic lists of the martyred freedom fighters and freedom fighters.

It also recommended taking necessary measures to arrange treatment abroad, on a priority and phased basis, for injured July warriors.

The parliamentary standing committee on the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs made the recommendations at its second meeting, chaired by committee chairman Md Manirul Haque Chowdhury at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, according to a press release issued by the Jatiya Sangsad Secretariat.

The meeting also held detailed discussions on important activities undertaken by the ministry over the past six months and progress in their implementation.

The committee recommended that the ministry prepare authentic lists of those who were martyred in the Liberation War and genuine freedom fighters and prepare reports on them.

It also recommended taking necessary measures to ensure that genuine freedom fighters receive necessary benefits and facilities on a priority basis through the Muktijoddha Kalyan Trust.

The committee advised taking necessary steps to keep the Muktijoddha Sangsad functional so that it can play an active role in national politics.

It advised taking appropriate measures to present the accurate history of the Liberation War and remain attentive to ensuring that freedom fighters and July warriors receive the respect they deserve.

Members of the committee and Minister for Liberation War Affairs Ahmed Aazam Khan, State Minister for Liberation War Affairs Ishraque Hossain, Md Abdul Hannan MP, and Rokeya Begum MP attended the meeting.

The secretary of the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, senior officials of the Directorate of July Mass Uprising, the concerned ministry and the Jatiya Sangsad Secretariat were also present.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/governance/parliament/news/verify-freedom-fighter-lists-arrange-treatment-abroad-july-warriors-parliamentary-committee-4285336