US supports EU concern over arrests of opposition activists in Bangladesh

The United States has supported the European Union expressing concerns over the arrests of opposition activists in Bangladesh during the ongoing countrywide crackdown on the Bangladesh Nationalist Party following clashes over the BNP’s grand rally on October 28.

‘We agree,’ the US embassy in Dhaka reposted the statement of high representative of the EU for foreign affairs and security policy and vice-president of the EU commission Josep Borrell Fontelles on social media X, formerly twitter.

Urging all parties to refrain from violence, the EU high representative said in a statement that justice must be served in all cases.

‘Concerned by the arrest of over 8,000 opposition activists in Bangladesh. Justice must be served in all cases. We encourage all parties to refrain from violence,’ Josep Borrell tweeted on Sunday night.

In his post on social media platform X, he wrote that it was vital to find a peaceful way to participatory elections, conducive to democracy, human rights and fundamental freedoms