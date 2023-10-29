US sticks to stand on Bangladesh ruling regime: Failure to comply will invite strong measures

On a day – October 27 – that Bangladesh’s investment and industry advisor Salman F Rahman met senior American officials at Washington, DC, it has now emerged that the former’s visit was a last ditch attempt to avert strong US action against the ruling Awami League regime.

Rahman’s meeting with US Undersecretary of State Uzra Zeya and US deputy assistant secretary Afrin Akter was preceded by US State Department’s reaction to the Northeast News’ story ‘US ultimatum to Hasina: Exit constitutionally by Nov 3 or face the music’.

Responding to a question by a reporter, following a routine briefing, State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller refrained from denying the Northeast News’ story, reiterating the essence of what was stated by Dhaka American embassy spokesperson Bryan Schiller on November 18. Bangladesh’s ambassador to Washington, DC, Imran Ahmed posed alongside Uzra Zeya, Akter and Rahman in a photo session following the end of the meeting.

Rahman’s meeting with Uzra Zeya and Afrin Akter, well-informed sources said, did not yield any positive result “insofar as the concerns of the ruling Awami League regime is concerned”.

Soon after his meeting Ziya and Akhter, Rahman posted on X: “Delighted to meet @UnderSecStateJ Uzra Zeya at the @StateDept. We discussed a wide range of bilateral issues including enhancing the existing excellent economic partnership between Bangladesh and US. We agreed that in a democracy, the only means to changing government is through election. I reiterated HPM Sheikh Hasina’s firm commitment to ensure that the upcoming elections are held in a free fair and peaceful manner. Under Secretary Zeya reiterated that US does not support any particular party instead is keen to see the continuation of democracy in Bangladesh”.

On her part, Zeya said on X: “Vital conversation with @SalmanFRahmanMP on #USBDPartnership. Looking forward to continued engagement on shared concerns, incl. delivery of humanitarian assistance to Gaza; free & fair elections in Bangladesh; and Rohingya refugee support”.

However, sources familiar with the American establishment’s moves on Bangladesh assured that the State Department’s November 3 deadline was more in line with the “understanding that the election notification was then known to be issued in the first week of November”.

The sources said that irrespective of unconfirmed reports originating from Dhaka, that the election notification (or tafseel) could now be issued around the middle of November only pointed to the beleaguered government’s attempts to “buy time” to avert strong US measures.

Reliable Bangladesh government sources said that Rahman’s visit to Washington, DC, was “initiated at the behest” of the ruling Awami League. The American establishment was not disinclined to meet Rahman, but Dhaka has been told in no uncertain terms that Sheikh Hasina must step down from power, within the bounds of the constitution, before free, fair, participatory and inclusive elections are held.

According to the sources, the Sheikh Hasina regime’s failure to comply with the American deadline could invite consequences, including imposition of sanctions against individuals (businessmen and politicians) and entities, followed by legal measures against “people and relatives” close to the topmost leadership.