US says threats at its diplomatic personnel in Bangladesh unacceptable

The United States has said that violence or threats of violence directed at their diplomatic personnel was unacceptable.

US Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller made the remarks responding to a question in a regular press briefing in Washington on Thursday. The verbatim of the press briefing was posted on the Department of State website.

The questioner mentioned that US ambassador to Bangladesh, Peter Haas, continued to receive death threats from the ruling Awami League members and the ambassador himself expressed his deep concern for his security and their basic personnel security.

He wanted to know whether the secretary was taking the threat seriously.

‘So the safety and security of our diplomats overseas is, of course, our – our top priority. We take any threats against them very seriously. Violence or threats of violence directed at our diplomatic personnel is unacceptable,’ Matthew Miller said.

‘We have repeatedly raised our concerns about the threatening rhetoric directed at Ambassador Haas with the Bangladeshi Government. Would remind them that they have an obligation under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations to ensure the safety and security of U.S. diplomatic missions and personnel. And we expect them to act on those obligations,’ he said.

