US fund cuts will worsen the Rohingya crisis

We are deeply concerned about the US government’s recent executive order suspending aid funding worldwide, which will further exacerbate the Rohingya crisis. According to a report, the impact is already evident in the Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya and Teknaf upazilas. While the World Food Programme’s emergency food assistance—supported by the US—continues, at least five US-funded hospitals have suspended operations. Waste management and landfill activities have also ceased. This will significantly affect the Rohingya, limiting their access to healthcare and worsening their already dire living conditions.

The US has long been the largest donor for the Rohingya humanitarian response. According to the UN, out of the $852.4 million required for the Rohingya in 2024, the US contributed $301 million—55 percent of the total $548.9 million provided by foreign donors last year. Therefore, its suspension of funding is bound to have disastrous consequences. If support for World Health Organization and the vaccine alliance GAVI is also halted, the Rohingya will further struggle to access critical medical care and life-saving vaccines, especially for women and children. Although the Trump administration is currently reviewing all overseas funds and projects before making any final decisions, the uncertainty is already affecting nearly 100 projects in Bangladesh—worth $450 million last year—as well as the development professionals involved, who have been asked to stay home without work.

This crisis comes amid concerns over renewed conflict in Myanmar, which has forced around 80,000 more Rohingya to seek refuge in Bangladesh since August, adding to the staggering 1.2 million already residing here. Since foreign aid for the Rohingya has been on the decline for several years now due to conflicts in other parts of the world, Bangladesh as a host has already been in a tight spot. A recent RMMRU study painted a grim picture of living conditions in the camps, highlighting gender-based violence and security concerns. With each refugee receiving only Tk 16 per day, many have been forced into informal labour or even criminal activities. The US fund cuts will only worsen their plight and complicate efforts to manage the crisis.

As we have reiterated many times before, the Rohingya crisis is a global issue, so Bangladesh cannot be expected to bear this burden alone. The international community must step up to support them. Since the US provided humanitarian aid to the Rohingya even during Donald Trump’s previous tenure, we urge the US administration to continue this support in the interest of humanity. The global community must also take concrete steps to resolve the crisis and ensure safe repatriation of the Rohingya to their homeland.