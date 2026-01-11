‘Unfortunate but not abnormal’: Foreign adviser reacts as US tightens visa rules

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain today termed the latest decision by the US administration against Bangladesh as very unfortunate.

However, he said such a decision is not abnormal, given the immigration related problems.

“This decision is not just imposed on Bangladesh alone. Bangladesh is among the countries which have immigration related problems. To me, it’s nothing abnormal, certainly unfortunate. It hurts us,” he told reporters while responding to a question at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The adviser said this policy-related problem had been continuing for a long time, but this government, from day one, raised its voice against irregular migration.

US President Donald Trump’s administration has put 25 more countries, including Bangladesh, on a list of nations whose citizens could be required to post bonds of up to $15,000 to apply for entry into the US.

Any citizen or national travelling on a passport issued by one of these countries, who is found otherwise eligible for a B1/B2 visa, must post a bond of $5,000, $10,000, or $15,000,” the State Department website said.

Applicants must agree to the terms of the bond through the US Treasury Department’s online payment platform, Pay.gov, the State Department said.

The list mostly includes countries from Africa, Latin America and South Asia. It has a total of 38 countries as of Tuesday. The policy for the newly added nations will go into effect on January 21.