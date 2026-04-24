BNP’s downfall ‘inevitable’ if Chhatra Dal activities continue: Jamaat leader

Md. Mubarak Hossain, a central executive council member of Jamaat-e-Islami and regional director for Jashore-Kushtia, made the remarks while addressing a conference at the district auditorium in Magura.

“What the Awami League did over 15 years, BNP has begun doing within just two to three months. Therefore, their downfall is inevitable,” he said.

He also claimed that Islami Chhatra Shibir represents students in several public universities, and expressed confidence in the organisation’s ideological strength over Chhatra Dal.

The event was presided over by Professor Maulana M. B. Baker, a member of Jamaat’s Central Majlis-e-Shura and Ameer of Magura district.

Among others, Narail district Jamaat Ameer and Central Majlis-e-Shura member Advocate Ataur Rahman (Bachchu), MP, and Abdul Matin, a former Ameer of Magura district and a member of the Central Majlis-e-Shura, were also present.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/bgmea-pays-tribute-to-rana-plaza-victims-on-13th-anniversary