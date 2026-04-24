Bangladesh eyes nuclear era as Rooppur plant set for first uranium loading on Apr 28

Science and Technology Secretary Md Anwar Hossain hopes the national grid will get electricity from the plant by the end of July or early August.

The date for fuel loading at the plant’s first unit has been finalised in coordination with Russian authorities, he said, describing it as the “main step” before the plant starts production.

Science and Technology Minister Faqir Mahbub Anam, Science and Technology Advisor to the Prime Minister Rehan Asif Asad, Rosatom (the Russian state nuclear corporation) Director General Alexei Likhachev and representatives of the International Atomic Energy Agency are expected to attend the loading.

The Science and Technology Ministry said that, due to time constraints, neither the prime minister of Bangladesh nor the president of Russia will be able to attend.

According to the project plan, the first unit can start experimental power generation within three months of maiden fuel loading. In the initial phase, 300MW of electricity will be generated and added to the national grid.

The plant will gradually increase its production and start generating electricity at full capacity by next January.

On Apr 16, the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority (BAERA) approved the fuel loading, marking a key milestone for the project.

If all goes as planned, the inauguration of the fuel loading process may take place by the end of April, BAERA Chairman Mahmudul Hasan said at the time.

The fuel loading was originally scheduled to be inaugurated on Apr 7, but it was postponed due to technical and safety-related issues.

The project reached this stage nearly two years after nuclear fuel was delivered from Russia.

With an estimated cost of $12.6 billion, the power plant will have two units with a combined generation capacity of 2,400MW.

The first unit is expected to go into operation in the first half of 2027, while the second unit is targeted for completion by 2028.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/fire-at-jhut-warehouse-in-narayanganj-damages-several-shops-depots