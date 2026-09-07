Undocumented Bangladeshis in Malaysia urged to return

The Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur has urged Bangladeshis staying in Malaysia without valid visas to return home.

First Secretary (Press) Tariqul Islam made the appeal in a video message posted on the Malaysian Immigration Department’s Facebook page on Sunday, reports bdnews24.com.

Tariqul Islam said, “You may know that the Malaysian government’s immigration department currently has a special programme for irregular or undocumented foreign migrants called the Migrant Repatriation Programme 2, or BRM 2.0. Under this programme, irregular or undocumented foreign nationals or workers in Malaysia can return to their home countries lawfully and safely.

“Bangladeshis who want to return under this programme must follow a simple process. First, they must have a valid, unexpired Bangladeshi passport. Those without a valid passport, or whose passport has expired, should obtain a travel permit, or TP, from the Bangladesh High Commission.

“Then they must obtain a valid and confirmed air ticket. Under Malaysian government guidelines, the travel date must be at least five days after the immigration appointment and within 14 days.”

Applicants must appear in person at the designated immigration office, Tariqul said. “No representative or third party can apply. Applicants must bring:

• Original passport or travel permit

• Copy of passport biodata page

• Copy of relevant immigration pass

• Old and new passports, where applicable

• Valid and confirmed air ticket to Bangladesh

“Required fees and applicable fines must be paid through Immigration Department-approved payment methods. Confirm the latest fees and conditions with the Immigration Department before applying.”

Warning undocumented Bangladeshis against middlemen, Tariqul said: “There is no need to pay any broker, representative or third party. If anyone asks for money promising special benefits, be cautious. Apply yourself and follow government instructions.

“Do not wait until the last moment. Contact the relevant immigration office and Bangladesh High Commission for the latest information.”

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/undocumented-bangladeshis-in-malaysia-urged-to-return