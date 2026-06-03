UN committee ‘positive’ on Bangladesh’s request to defer LDC graduation

CDP Chair Professor José Antonio Ocampo informed the Government of Bangladesh that, based on the Committee’s assessment, it would be appropriate for the United Nations General Assembly to approve an extension of Bangladesh’s preparatory period for LDC graduation, according to a press release from Economic Relations Division (ERD).

However, he emphasized that Bangladesh would need to make significant progress in implementing key domestic reforms to address its existing structural vulnerabilities during this extended period.

It may be recalled that on February 18, 2026, the Bangladesh formally requested the CDP to extend the preparatory period for its graduation from the LDC category by three years, until November 24, 2029. Subsequently, on April 6, 2026, Prime Minister wrote to the UN Secretary-General seeking his personal support on the matter.

In its assessment, the CDP noted that Bangladesh has exceeded the graduation thresholds by a significant margin under all three LDC graduation criteria and faces a very low risk of falling below these thresholds in the near to medium term.

Nevertheless, the Committee observed that the recent crisis in the Middle East, uncertainties in global energy and supply chains, changes in the international trading environment, and global challenges could affect the country’s graduation preparedness and transition process.

The Committee welcomed the Government’s commitment to implementing the Smooth Transition Strategy (STS). It considers that an extension of the preparatory period would provide Bangladesh with additional time to better assess the implications of the current global situation, identify priority actions, and prepare adequately for the post-graduation landscape, including the loss of certain market preferences and international support measures.

The CDP also underscored the importance of continued support from the

international community for Bangladesh during both the preparatory period and the post-graduation phase. Such support includes concessional financing, appropriate extension of LDC-specific International Support Measures (ISMs), technical assistance, and enhanced capacity for trade negotiations.

The Committee further highlighted the importance of domestic reforms, particularly in ensuring financial sector stability, increasing tax revenue, strengthening domestic resource mobilization, enhancing productive capacities, promoting economic diversification, and preparing the private sector for graduation. According to the Committee, the extension of the preparatory period should not be viewed as an opportunity to delay reforms; rather, it should serve as a catalyst for accelerating them.

The Government of Bangladesh welcomes the CDP’s positive assessment and recommendation. The Government firmly believes that, with the support of the international community and the successful implementation of ongoing reforms, Bangladesh will be able to achieve a smooth, sustainable, and successful graduation from the LDC category.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/economy/govt-to-launch-uhc-in-next-budget-khosru