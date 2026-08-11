Forex reserves stand at $32.15b

Bangladesh’s gross foreign exchange reserves stood at $32.15 billion under the International Monetary Fund’s BPM6 methodology as of today (10 August), according to the latest Bangladesh Bank data.

The BPM6 figure is considered a more internationally comparable measure of a country’s usable foreign exchange reserves.

The latest reserve position comes a day after Bangladesh Bank reported that gross reserves had crossed the $32 billion mark.

The central bank has been working to maintain stability in the country’s external sector and foreign exchange market amid efforts to strengthen Bangladesh’s foreign exchange position.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/economy/forex-reserves-stand-3215b-1511601