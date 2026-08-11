National Steering Committee on Creative Economy formed

The government has constituted a 27-member National Steering Committee on Creative Economy aimed at fostering growth, policy guidance, and strategic development across the country’s creative industries.

The Cabinet Division issued a gazette notification in this regard on yesterday (9 August).

According to the notification, the committee is headed by the Finance Minister, with key representatives from various government bodies, line ministries, financial institutions, and relevant sectors acting as members. The Finance Division will provide secretarial support to the steering committee.

As per the terms of reference outlined in the notification, the steering committee will:

Formulate national policy frameworks, action plans, and guidelines to accelerate the growth of the creative economy.

Recommend strategies and measures for expanding market opportunities and developing creative industries.

Provide policy direction for strengthening international cooperation, institutional capacity, and inter-agency coordination.

Oversee and monitor the overall execution of policies and initiatives related to the creative economy.

The notification further states that the committee holds the authority to co-opt additional members as needed and will hold meetings as required. The order comes into force with immediate effect.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/economy/national-steering-committee-creative-economy-formed-1511731