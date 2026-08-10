Bangladesh Bank has declared four non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) non-viable and initiated resolution proceedings against them under the Bank Resolution Act 2026, according to a press release issued by the central bank on Sunday.

They are: Aviva Finance Limited, Far East Finance and Investment Limited, FAS Finance and Investment Limited, and International Leasing and Financial Services Limited.

The central bank’s move aims to restore good governance and accountability in the financial sector and protect the interests of depositors and other creditors.

The BB circular said the decision had been taken following a review of the financial strengths and recovery prospect of the institutions based on a decision of its board of directors.

As part of the resolution process, the central bank has appointed its relevant officials as Administrators and Associate Administrators to ensure that the process is carried out smoothly and effectively.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/bangladesh/bb-declares-four-nbfis-non-viable