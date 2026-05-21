UEFA hands lifetime ban to Czech coach who secretly filmed female players

Super League words are seen in front of UEFA logo in this illustration taken April 19, 2021. Photo: Reuters

UEFA has issued a lifetime ban to Petr Vlachovsky, a Czech women’s soccer coach who secretly filmed ​his players, the governing body announced on Tuesday (19 May).

Czech media reported that the ‌coach was convicted in May 2025 and initially received a suspended one-year prison sentence and a five-year domestic coaching ban for filming FC Slovacko’s players in changing rooms, the youngest of whom was ​17. According to the indictment cited by the Czech media, Vlachovsky confessed and ​expressed regret.

In a statement, UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) said ⁠it had decided to ban Vlachovsky “from exercising any football-related activity for life” following the ​appointment of an Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector to investigate allegations of potential misconduct.

“The CEDB further ​decided to request FIFA to extend the abovementioned ban on a worldwide level and to order the Football Association of the Czech Republic to revoke Mr. Petr Vlachovsky’s coaching licence,” the statement added.

Vlachovsky ​had also previously served as coach of the Czech women’s Under-19s team.

“This is a ​deeply serious and distressing matter which came to light in 2023 and had a significant impact on ‌our ⁠club, and above all on the players affected,” a spokesperson for FC Slovacko told Reuters.

“From the moment we became aware of the allegations, the club acted immediately, terminated its cooperation with the former coach, and cooperated with the relevant authorities.

“Throughout this process, the club ​has regarded itself as ​an injured party ⁠and has treated the matter with the utmost seriousness, sensitivity and respect for those affected.”

The club’s spokesperson said it had no contact ​with Vlachovsky and Reuters was unable to reach him or ​his representatives.

Football ⁠players’ union FIFPRO welcomed the ban as well as UEFA’s request for world soccer governing body FIFA to impose an international ban on Vlachovsky.

“This outcome sends a strong and necessary message ⁠that ​abusive and inappropriate behaviour has no place in football ​and that safeguarding the wellbeing of players must remain a priority at every level of the game,” FIFPRO ​added in a statement.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/uefa-hands-lifetime-ban-czech-coach-who-secretly-filmed-female-players-1444591