Banglawash complete as Tigers beat Pakistan by 78 runs in 2nd Test, sweep series 2-0

Bangladesh players celebrate after sealing a 78-run win over Pakistan in the Sylhet Test to complete a 2-0 series sweep on 20 May 2026. Photo: BCB

Bangladesh sealed a 78-run victory over Pakistan in Sylhet to complete a 2-0 clean sweep in the two-match Test series today (20 May).

After their win in Mirpur, the Tigers followed it up with another strong performance to close out the series.

The triumph lifted Bangladesh to a win percentage of 58.33 in the World Test Championship table, moving them up to fifth place and ahead of India, who slipped to sixth following the result

Pakistan began the final day facing a difficult task. Chasing 437, they needed another 121 runs with three wickets in hand after ending day four on 316 for 7.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, required the remaining three wickets to secure victory.

The match was wrapped up in the morning session, with Bangladesh taking the final three wickets within the space of 13 deliveries.

Taijul Islam made the breakthrough by ending the 54-run partnership between Sajid and Mohammad Rizwan, dismissing Sajid.

In the next over, Shariful Islam struck with the opening ball to remove Rizwan for 94.

Taijul then returned in the following over to dismiss Khurram and complete the win.

This was Bangladesh’s first Test series whitewash over Pakistan on home soil.

Taijul was the standout performer with the ball, finishing with 6 for 120. It was the 18th time in his Test career that he claimed five or more wickets in an innings.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/cricket/banglawash-complete-tigers-beat-pakistan-78-runs-2nd-test-sweep-series-2-0-1444121