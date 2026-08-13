Primary and Mass Education State Minister Bobby Hajjaj on Wednesday said two separate police stations will be established in Basila and Rayerbazar by 2027 to further strengthen the law-and-order situation of the area.

“It is essential to increase police capacity to ensure the security, peace and order of the people of this vast area. To that end, administrative initiatives have been taken to make two separate police stations operational for residents of Basila and Rayerbazar, which will be fully operational by 2027,” he said.

He made the remarks while participating in a programme titled ‘Tea with the Minister, Your Home is the Address’, organised in the capital’s Basila area today.

Referring to the government’s strict stance against juvenile gangs and various crimes, the state minister said significant progress has been made in controlling crime in the area over the past few months.

“Instructions have been given to establish a strong beat-policing system in the Basila Bridge area so that criminals from Keraniganj and adjoining areas cannot enter Basila or Mohammadpur, commit crimes and flee,” he said.

He also outlined a plan to modernise the overall educational environment of the area and said an initiative is being taken to establish a science and technology university in Mohammadpur soon.

Regarding discipline in the primary education sector, the state minister said there is no provision for admission tests in any primary school in the country.

“If any private institution violates this rule, it will be completely illegal. Within the next one to one-and-a-half years, all private primary schools in the country will be brought under an effective registration and legal framework,” he said.

During the exchange of views, local residents raised various issues related to security, gas, water, electricity and the environment.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/two-police-stations-to-be-introduced-in-basila-rayerbazar-by-2027-bobby-hajjaj