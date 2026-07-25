Two more push-in attempts foiled

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) foiled two alleged attempts by India’s Border Security Force (BSF) to push 15 people into Bangladesh through the borders in Chapainawabganj and Kushtia yesterday.

In Chapainawabganj, the BGB prevented seven men from entering Bangladesh through the border.

The incident took place around 6:30am near border pillar 219/24-R under the Charaldanga Border Outpost (BOP) of BGB-16 Naogaon Battalion, border guard officials said.

Lt Col Mohammad Ariful Islam Masum, commanding officer of BGB-16, said members of the Tilashan Camp of the BSF-12 Battalion tried to push the seven men into Bangladesh.

Acting on information, a patrol team from the Charaldanga BOP went to the spot and spotted the seven men on the Indian side of the zero line.

The BGB personnel then prevented them from entering Bangladesh, the battalion commander said.

In a separate incident, the BGB foiled an alleged attempt by the BSF to push eight people into Bangladesh through a river along the border in Kushtia’s Daulatpur upazila.

According to a BGB press release, the incident took place around 5:10am near border pillar 152/1-S under the Jaypur BOP of the BGB-47 Kushtia Battalion.

The BGB said members of the BSF’s Char Meghna Camp allegedly tried to send the eight people into Bangladesh by forcing them to swim across the river.

The group comprised two men, four women and two transgender persons.

A BGB patrol detected the alleged push-in attempt and prevented the group from entering Bangladesh.

Faced with resistance from the BGB and locals, the group was forced to swim back to the Indian side of the river.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/crime-justice/news/two-more-push-attempts-foiled-4231731