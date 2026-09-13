Two die, 1,056 hospitalised with dengue fever in a day

Dengue keeps claiming lives across Bangladesh, with two more deaths recorded in the past 24 hours alongside 1,056 hospital admissions.

Both fatalities were reported from hospitals within Dhaka South City Corporation, where the patients had been undergoing treatment.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) reported the figures on Friday, bringing the death toll from dengue this year to 143.

September alone has accounted for 46 deaths, the highest monthly figure so far this year.

Data released by the health directorate showed 108 patients were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka North City Corporation and 76 in Dhaka South during the 24 hours to 8am Friday.

Another 251 patients were admitted to hospitals elsewhere in Dhaka division.

Among other divisions, 144 patients were hospitalised in Barisal, 103 in Chattogram, 199 in Khulna, 48 in Mymensingh, 73 in Rajshahi, 47 in Rangpur and seven in Sylhet.

The data also revealed that 1,054 dengue patients were released from hospitals following treatment during the same period.

So far this year, 50,276 people have been hospitalised with dengue, of whom 46,699 have since been discharged.

The DGHS has maintained records of dengue hospitalisations and deaths since 2000.

The disease peaked in 2023, when 321,179 people were hospitalised, the highest figure on record, along with 1,705 deaths, also the highest annual toll.

Last year, more than 400 people died of dengue, with around 102,000 cases recorded.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/health/two-die-1056-hospitalised-with-dengue-fever-in-a-day