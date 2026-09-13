‘Kishore Gang’ will be wiped out from Mohammadpur: DMP chief

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has declared that Mohammadpur, an area repeatedly in the spotlight over law and order since 2024 July Uprising, will soon be free of teenage gangs known locally as “Kishore Gang”.

DMP Commissioner Mosleh Uddin Ahmed made the pledge at a special law-and-order meeting with Mohammadpur residents at Bosila Police Lines on Saturday, saying statistics showed the situation was improving but did not always tell the full story, bdnews24.com reports.

Following complaints raised by residents about local crime, the DMP chief identified teen gangs, illicit drugs, and mugging as the primary threats.

“There will be no existence of Kishore Gang in Mohammadpur, the term itself won’t exist here anymore,” he said.

His warning came after Additional Deputy Inspector General Naimul Hasan, commander of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-2, spoke at the meeting about the problem of ‘Kishore Gang’.

The commissioner said the declaration did not mean police would catch all gang members at once.

Instead, operations would continue every day with residents’ cooperation.

“We have declared this together. That does not mean we will catch all the ‘Kishore Gang’ members right now,” he said.

On drugs, Mosleh Uddin pledged continued police action at the highest level. “Our anti-drug operations will continue every day, every week.”

He also promised “zero tolerance” for mugging, saying police would take strict legal action against anyone carrying a knife, firearm, machete or other locally made weapon while attacking people or trying to snatch their bags.

“If there is a need to use our weapons, we will use them against them lawfully,” he said.

The DMP commissioner said similar meetings would gradually be held in every division of Dhaka.

He said Mohammadpur residents wanted an end to mugging, Kishore Gang and drugs, adding that he agreed with their demands.

But police cannot achieve those goals alone, he said, calling for residents to work with law enforcers.

“We will try. You will cooperate with us, and gradually we will reach our goal,” he said.

Mosleh Uddin also called for stronger ward-based community policing to tackle local law and order problems.

He said police already had lists of drug hotspots and Kishore Gang members in Mohammadpur and were conducting operations based on those lists.

“I am directing all the police and forces working here in Mohammadpur through this meeting that our operations at every drug spot in Mohammadpur must be stepped up,” he said.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/crime/kishore-gang-will-be-wiped-out-from-mohammadpur-dmp-chief