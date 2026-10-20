TupTup Resort fire: Website names two owners, case names only one

Questions have arisen over the ownership of TupTup Resto and Resort in Ukhiya, Cox’s Bazar, where 10 tourists died in a fire, following discrepancies between information published on the resort’s website and details provided in the case statement.

The resort’s website identifies Tanvir Mia and Neaz Morshed as its owners. A message on the website welcomes guests on their behalf and expresses their ambition to establish international-standard hospitality in Bangladesh. However, the case statement names only Tanvir as the resort owner, raising questions about whether both owners have been included in the case.

The case accuses those responsible of causing deaths and serious injuries through negligence. Police said four people had been named as accused, along with 19 unidentified individuals. One of them, an assistant manager, has been arrested, while police are investigating the whereabouts and roles of the others.

According to information related to the case statement, the named accused are resort proprietor Md Tanvir Sultan Mia, chief manager Said Ahmed, manager Mohammad Saeed and assistant manager Zahid Hossain Suman.

The case was filed with Ukhiya Police Station on October 17 at around 10:00pm. Sub-Inspector Ashish Sutradhar of Ukhiya Police Station filed the case, while Sub-Inspector Rimon Ghosh was assigned to investigate it.

Speaking to this correspondent, Ukhiya Police Station Officer-in-Charge Atikur Rahman said police had initially identified one owner but had since found another name.

“Initially, we found one person’s name; now another name, Neaz Morshed, is emerging,” he said, adding that more names would be included in the case if further information came to light.

Asked about efforts to arrest the accused still at large, the OC said, “One has been arrested, who is the fourth accused named in the case. Efforts are underway to arrest the others.”

He could not immediately provide the address of Neaz, the other person identified as an owner on the website. He also said police had sought seven days’ remand for the arrested assistant manager, Suman, adding that further information might emerge from questioning him.

The OC said the fire had destroyed the resort’s documents, making it difficult to collect records, including its trade licence. Police were trying to obtain documents from various sources, including the union parishad.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/accidents-and-fires/news/tuptup-resort-fire-website-names-two-owners-case-names-only-one-4303336