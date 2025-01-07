Tulip Siddiq refers herself to watchdog after Bangladesh-linked property claims

Tulip Siddiq has referred herself to a UK ministerial standards watchdog after days of allegations of her owning and living in properties tied to the ousted Awami League government.

Siddiq, in her role as the City and anti-corruption minister has asked Keir Starmer’s independent adviser on ministerial standards to investigate if she has broken ministerial code, says the Guardian.

Her request came after it was revealed that Siddiq had lived in multiple properties linked to her aunt Sheikh Hasina. Hasina recently resigned as Bangladesh’s prime minister after a popular uprising.

Siddiq wrote to Magnus: “In recent weeks I have been the subject of media reporting, much of it inaccurate, about my financial affairs and my family’s links to the former government of Bangladesh.

“I am clear that I have done nothing wrong. However, for the avoidance of doubt, I would like you to independently establish the facts about these matters.”

Labour officials said Siddiq would not travel with a Treasury delegation led by the chancellor, Rachel Reeves, to China this week as planned, and would instead “remain behind to assist with inquiries”.

Siddiq is under pressure over her occupancy of several properties, including a two-bedroom flat near King’s Cross and a separate home in Hampstead.

The Financial Times revealed on Friday that the King’s Cross flat was bought in 2001 for £195,000 by Abdul Motalif, a developer with links to members of Hasina’s party, the Awami League. Siddiq became the owner of that flat in 2004 without paying for it.

The Mail on Sunday said Siddiq had previously told its reporters that the flat had been bought by her parents and given to her as a gift, prompting accusations she had misled the newspaper.

The Sunday Times then reported that she had lived in the separate Hampstead property after it had been bought by Moin Ghani, a lawyer who represented Hasina’s government, and transferred to Siddiq’s sister.

Siddiq is also renting a £2.1m home in East Finchley owned by Abdul Karim, an executive member of the UK wing of the Awami League.

Siddiq’s connections to her aunt’s party have caused her political problems in the past, including in 2017, when she refused to answer questions about Ahmad bin Quasem, a British-trained barrister in prison in Bangladesh.

She insisted at the time she had nothing to do with her aunt’s government, saying: “I’m a Labour MP for Hampstead and Kilburn, I’m a British member of parliament.

“Be very careful. I’m not Bangladeshi and the person you are talking about, I have no idea about their case.”

Hasina was the world’s longest-serving female leader, but was criticised for crushing political dissent and twice fought elections that were boycotted by the main opposition party, the Bangladesh Nationalist party.

Last year she was forced to resign after widespread student-led protests against her government. Those protests, as well as the violent security response to them that Hasina oversaw, led to about 300 deaths.

Hasina fled the country she had led since 2009 by helicopter after protesters stormed her palace in the capital, Dhaka.

So far Siddiq has continued to enjoy Keir Starmer’s confidence even amid the revelations about her properties and links to senior figures in the Awami League.

Starmer said on Monday: “Tulip Siddiq has acted entirely properly by referring herself to the independent adviser, as she’s now done, and that’s why we brought in the new code.

“It’s to allow ministers to ask the adviser to establish the facts. And yes, I’ve got confidence in her, and that’s the process that will now be happening.”

tbs