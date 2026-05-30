Trump’s Ceasefires Spell Violations or Not?

Ironically, President Donald Trump appears to have given a little too much importance to the term- “ceasefire”- in recent past, without there being any guarantee about it being respected to the point of being actually implemented. This raises several questions. If the ceasefire is not being respected, but is being only violated, clearly it doesn’t seem that peace or even the stage of no-war is the real objective of it being reached. Less than a year ago, Trump gave a lot of importance to the Gaza-ceasefire. But this ceasefire has been hardly respected by Israel. Instead, it has continued violating it by opening fire on Palestinians and pushing them further behind the ceasefire line.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently said that he has directed Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to increase control of Gaza to 70%. Palestinians have been ordered to vacate the territory. This contradicts the ceasefire Israel and Hamas agreed to in October 2025, as per which former agreed to 53% of the strip, in keeping with terms desired by Trump. What cannot be missed is that the so-called ceasefire, despite being repeatedly violated by Israel, has yet to receive any strong condemnation from Trump. This certainly raises questions regarding the actual significance of this ceasefire and the importance given to Trump’s stand. Given that the ceasefire has been and is being violated by Israel, it only suggests that it practically bears no significance for Israel-except to the point of being violated as it desires and not Palestinians’ control over ceasefire. Given that such violation also amounts to defiance of Trump’s terms regarding this ceasefire, one is compelled to wonder as to why was this ceasefire given so much importance by the US president? Israel is not only ignoring it, but as pointed out, violating it.

Equally significant is the diplomatic reality of limited importance being given to its violation. This clearly refers to its violation being practically ignored by the main party responsible for ensuring it being inked, primarily on paper.

Paradoxically, the same seems true about ceasefire reached regarding Lebanon. Israel has shown practically no pause in its firing of Lebanon, issuing notices for citizens to vacate and move. Regarding Gaza, Israel claims that its targeting Hamas, in Lebanon, the targeted party is said to be Hezbollah. In the process, the key victims have been civilians, including children. Hardly any attention has been paid to the two ceasefires’ violation. What does this really suggest?

Clearly, Israel is more concerned about violation of ceasefires as per its aim. For Trump, their significance is apparently limited to gaining a little diplomatic importance of the same along with substantial media coverage. In essence, where Israel’s actual stand towards Gaza and Lebanon is concerned, Trump’s ceasefire-diplomacy appears to be practically irrelevant. Israel is giving greater importance to violation of the two ceasefires. It seems that despite having made effort to reach them, Trump appears to be turning practically a blind eye to these ceasefires’ repeated violations.

Violation of a ceasefire is also equivalent to pushing the stage away from that of peace being reached as well as not giving equal importance to stand of other parties involved in the conflict. Well, peace is hardly being considered by Israel. The same can be said about Hamas and Hezbollah. Trump’s ceasefires have played practically no role in stopping their violation primarily by Israel. This naturally demands considering role of ceasefire in context of the actual importance they are really given by the key involved parties. When they are primarily violated, ceasefires may be viewed as diplomatic gimmick for the world a large, a hopeless truce for the victims and a diplomatic mask/symbol for its key promoters. Not surprisingly, the key promoter of these two ceasefires, Trump as mentioned, seems to have turned a blind to their violation by Israel.

Now, what can be said about the ceasefire reached by Trump regarding Iran-war? Of course, this has been considered as a fragile ceasefire from day one. But this is only a part of Trump’s ceasefire-diplomatic strategy. In case of ceasefire violations by Israel on the Gaza-front and in Lebanon, Trump’s diplomacy appears to be only encouraging violations further. However, regarding Iran-war, since the ceasefire has been announced, Trump appears to have given more importance to its implementation than violating the same for greater part of the period. Here, Israel has been forced to go by this policy of Trump and abstain from violating ceasefire. On its part, Iran has chosen to respect it, when its rivals have done so. Recent past has been witness to US conducting attacks on Iran, as claimed, in self-defense. The latter has responded by attacking US bases in Kuwait.

It is fairly clear, the weakness of targeted parties appears to have only encouraged Israel to continue violating ceasefires in Gaza and in Lebanon. Perhaps, greater importance is being given to stand of Israel on these two fronts, than that of victims in Gaza and Lebanon. It is time at least some attention is paid to Israel’s repeated and continuous violations of ceasefires and some attention is accorded to sufferings of affected people.

The same cannot be said about ceasefire on the Iran-front. US has been fairly disturbed by Iran’s response. If US-Israel attacks had led to quick defeat of Iran, collapse of its regime and so forth, Trump would have been pursuing a different policy towards it at present. The initiative for ceasefire was taken by Trump. It was called for on April 8, after the US-Israel strikes begun on February 28 led to a stronger and more wide-ranging response from Iran than probably expected by Trump. The same may be said about negotiations between US and Iran with latter being assertive about its stand on certain key issues, including Strait of Hormuz, its uranium enrichment as well as nuclear policy. If US and Iran are close to a deal, this also implies that ceasefire on this front has certainly been given some importance. Besides, this ceasefire is at least suggestive of a pause in war and war-like moves and genuine importance being accorded to diplomatic negotiations. The same cannot be yet said about Israel’s stand towards Gaza and Lebanon. Clearly, Trump seems serious about a ceasefire with Iran. Here, US is directly involved. It is a question of US diplomacy and Trump’s own political interest being at stake!