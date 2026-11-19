Train services to and through Gopalganj have been suspended or curtailed amid a series of attacks, arson incidents and demonstrations by activists of the activities-banned Awami League in the district.

Four services, including intercity, commuter and local trains, have been affected, disrupting several daily trips, according to a report by Prothom Alo.

The affected services are the Ruposhi Bangla Express, Tungipara Express, Abhijatri commuter train and a local train operating between Rajbari and Gobra in Gopalganj.

The Ruposhi Bangla Express, which operates between Khulna, Dhaka and Benapole, could not continue beyond Bhanga railway station in Faridpur yesterday (18 November) while travelling from Dhaka to Benapole.

After arriving in Dhaka from Khulna, the train was scheduled to travel to Benapole and then return to Khulna. Both trips were suspended, and the service did not operate today (19 November).

Railway officials said the suspension was prompted by security concerns in Gopalganj and Narail.

The Tungipara Express, which runs between Chapainawabganj and Tungipara in Gopalganj via Pabna and Rajbari, also failed to reach its destination yesterday (18 November). It was stopped at Kalukhali in Rajbari and sent back to Chapainawabganj.

From today (19 November), the authorities have decided to operate the train only between Chapainawabganj and Kalukhali.

The Abhijatri commuter train, which runs once daily between Dhaka and Gopalganj, has also been temporarily suspended.

On Wednesday, the train left Dhaka but became stranded at Bhanga. It later reached Kashiani in Gopalganj amid pressure from passengers before returning to Dhaka. The service did not operate today.

The train began operations on 10 August following requests from local members of parliament, according to railway sources cited by Prothom Alo.

The local train running between Rajbari and Gobra via Kalukhali will also stop short of its destination, with services currently operating only up to Kalukhali.

A senior railway official, speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, said officials at several railway stations in Gopalganj had requested that train services be suspended.

The official said activists of the banned Awami League had been threatening railway personnel at stations. The safety of trains and passengers was also a major consideration, the official added.

Services will resume once the situation returns to normal, the official said.

The suspension comes amid escalating violence in Gopalganj. On Wednesday evening, activists of the banned Chhatra League were reportedly seen marching through the district town with locally made weapons, including machetes and cleavers.

A hospital was later attacked, vandalised and set on fire. Today (19 November), a police station in Muksudpur upazila was also set on fire, while the residence of a member of parliament came under attack, vandalism and arson.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/train-services-and-through-gopalganj-suspended-amid-security-concerns-1608176