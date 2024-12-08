Time to step out of stalwarts’ shadows

There is little room for Bangladesh’s young players to hide behind the curtains, with the majority of their stalwarts out of action for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, starting today in St Kitts (7:30pm, BST).

There is no escaping the limelight now, as the Tigers’ new breed must step up without relying on the likes Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, or Mustafizur Rahman — all of whom were instrumental in Bangladesh’s 2-1 ODI series win during their last Caribbean tour, in 2018.

While most of these senior players are expected to return for the ICC Champions Trophy next year and remain primary options in their respective positions, a few spots in the batting department are still up for grabs. The absence of seniors has created an excellent premise for the likes of Tanzid Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Jaker Ali — or even for the experienced yet unpredictable Soumya Sarker — to seize the initiative as the build-up to the marquee event heats up.

The positive thing for the Tigers is that, in trying to perform without the ‘Big Five’, they do not have to look too far back for inspiration. Bangladesh’s series-levelling win in the second and final Test against the Windies in Jamaica last week saw several young players refusing to assume sidekick roles.

Bangladesh’s fastest bowler, Nahid Rana, who is also in the ODI squad, cracked the game wide open with his maiden five-for, while Jaker Ali Anik, batting down the order, took the attack to the opposition with some swashbuckling gusto, just missing out on his maiden Test ton.

Middle-order batter Shahadat Hossain Dipu also made a valuable contribution, and the leader of the pack, stand-in captain Mehedi Hasan Miraz, displayed genuine bravado. What makes the fightback even more remarkable is that it came at a time when the Tigers were hammered in the first Test in Antigua and were on the edge during the initial stages of the second.

The burning question has been whether these cricketers have what it takes to step out of the shadows of their senior compatriots. Regardless of the outcome of this Caribbean assignment, a golden chance to show their mettle is there for the taking. Can the young guns back up their promise with initiative and execution?

daily star