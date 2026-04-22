The Daily Star

22 April 2026, 00:20 AM

Riding high on their historic breakthrough, the Bangladesh women’s team will look to secure their first-ever bilateral series win over Sri Lanka when they face the visitors in the second match of the ongoing three-match WODI series at the Rajshahi Divisional Stadium today.

The Tigresses registered their maiden WODI victory against Sri Lanka in the series opener, overcoming a late scare while chasing 206.

Bangladesh seemed to be cruising at 199 for three, but a sudden collapse saw them slip to 200 for seven before the lower-order batters held their nerve to seal a three-wicket win. The victory also ended their long-standing four-match winless run against Sri Lanka in this format.

A win in today’s match would not only seal the series but also mark Bangladesh’s first-ever series triumph over Sri Lanka across all formats. So far, Bangladesh have managed bilateral series wins against only a handful of sides, notably Pakistan and Ireland.

The two teams last met in a bilateral series in Sri Lanka in 2023, where the hosts emerged victorious in both formats — winning the WODI series 1-0 and the WT20I series 2-1.

Ahead of the crucial encounter, the Bangladesh camp opted for a rest day, while Sri Lanka trained under intense heat with their full squad. Bangladesh officials confirmed that the players are in good condition despite the challenging weather and are fully focused on clinching the historic series win.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will be hoping for the return of their regular captain Chamari Athapaththu, who missed the opening match due to an ongoing injury. Her absence was keenly felt in the first game, and if she remains unavailable, it could further tilt the balance in Bangladesh’s favour as they push for a landmark achievement.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/sports/cricket/news/tigresses-eye-historic-series-win-4157191