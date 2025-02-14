Tigers leave for Dubai

Bangladesh cricket team left for Dubai in the early hours of Friday for the Champions Trophy, which begins in Pakistan and the UAE from February 19.

Najmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangladesh team will play a warm-up match against the Mohammad Haris-led Pakistan Shaheens at the ICC Cricket Academy ground in Dubai on February 17.

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehedi Hasan Miraz has been handed the vice-captaincy for the mega event just hours before the departure of the team.

Bangladesh will begin their campaign against India in Dubai on February 20 and after their opening match they will travel to Pakistan for their remaining two group-stage matches.

Bangladesh Squad: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana.

Group Stage Fixtures:

20 February – Bangladesh vs India, Dubai

24 February – Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Rawalpindi

27 February – Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Rawalpindi