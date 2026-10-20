The government has decided to cancel the remaining tenure of the contractual appointments of the managing directors and chief executive officers of three major state-owned commercial banks: Sonali, Janata and Rupali.

Separate official letters issued yesterday by the Financial Institutions Division conveyed the government’s consent to terminate their contractual agreements.

The letters were sent to the chairmen of the three banks, saying that “the government gave its consent or recommendation” to cancel the remaining tenure of the banks’ top officials.

The interim government appointed Shawkat Ali Khan as managing director and CEO of Sonali in October 2024. The following month, Md Mazibur Rahman was appointed as the top official of Janata.

In December 2024, Kazi Md Wahidul Islam was appointed as managing director and CEO of Rupali.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/business/economy/news/three-state-bank-mds-face-early-exit-4302876