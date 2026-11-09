Threatened after testifying, ICT orders police protection for witness in case against Anisul, Salman

The International Crimes Tribunal-1 today directed the officer-in-charge of Mirpur Model Police Station to ensure the safety of a witness in a crimes against humanity case against former law minister Anisul Huq and ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s adviser Salman F Rahman.

The order came after the 13th prosecution witness, SM Sayem, told the tribunal that he had been threatened and intimidated over his testimony, ICT Prosecutor Gazi Monawar Hossain Tamim told reporters today.

The prosecutor said Sayem informed the tribunal that some people confronted him outside his residence in Mirpur on November 3, questioning why he had testified in the case.

The following day, two crude bombs exploded in front of his house, he told reporters.

The witness also reported seeing men on motorcycles moving around his residence yesterday morning. On another occasion, some people at a local market questioned him about his testimony.

The prosecution sought police protection for Sayem, prompting the tribunal to direct the OC of Mirpur Model Police Station to take necessary measures to ensure his safety and well-being.

Sayem had earlier testified against Anisul and Salman. The defence completed his cross-examination today.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/crime-justice/news/threatened-after-testifying-ict-orders-police-protection-witness-case-against-anisul-salman-4318466