Those who rejected Bangladesh’s existence can never be trusted, says PM Tarique

In a pointed reference to the Jamaat-e-Islami on Monday, he said attempts to “confuse the people about the July Charter” have surfaced.

“These individuals never believed in our independence or our very existence as a nation. Can those who deny our existence be trusted? They cannot. We shall not fall into their traps.”

Addressing a massive BNP rally at Bogura’s Altafunnessa playground, the premier reaffirmed his commitment to the people.

“Standing before thousands and the national media, I declare once more: every word and letter of the July Charter, signed by the BNP at parliament’s South Plaza, will be implemented, God willing,” he said.

“Yet, despite our clarity, certain parties — both inside and outside parliament — have begun spreading rhetoric to disorient the masses.”

Tarique also alleged a conspiracy hidden behind the veil of reform demands.

He said, while the interim government established 11 commissions covering the constitution, judiciary, administration, healthcare, and women’s rights, certain groups remain suspiciously silent on critical issues.

“Notice closely: those obsessing over constitutional changes to confuse the public never speak of women’s empowerment or liberty,” he observed.

“They offer no solutions for the Healthcare Commission to ensure affordable medicine and treatment. They remain silent on administrative fixes or law and order. Their sole, narrow focus remains the Constitution.”

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/politics/tarique-accuses-some-parties-of-misleading-people