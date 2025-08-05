Those opposing proportional representation in polls rely on thugs, extortionists, says Jamaat leader Taher

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher said parties that oppose proportional representation (PR) in elections “lack popularity” and instead “rely on thugs and extortionist gangs”.

“This election will not be acceptable under any circumstances without the PR method, and the people will not accept an election without reforms,” he said while addressing a rally at Mohakhali Rail Gate in Dhaka, organised by Dhaka North Metropolitan Jamaat to mark the first anniversary of the July uprising today (5 August).

Taher claimed, “Almost everyone in the country, except the Awami League and one or two other parties, is now a ‘July freedom fighter’. The Awami League is so isolated that they have had to go as far as Delhi. They will not be able to return.”

Criticising the current electoral process, he said, “In the 54-year history of Bangladesh, not a single fair election has taken place. From 1973 to Sheikh Hasina’s last election, all were marred by vote rigging and booth capturing.”

“The new election must be held by the PR method. This will eliminate the opportunity for booth capturing or financial transactions. Those who do not want PR lack popularity—they have thugs and extortionists,” he added.

Taher also addressed the interim government’s chief adviser, saying, “You promised the people that you would not hold an election without reforms. Announcing a date now would be a betrayal.”

He further said, “We put you [in power] in exchange for our blood and dead bodies. If you assist another autocrat, the people will not accept you again.”

Taher urged voters to give Jamaat a chance, stating, “The BNP and Awami League have failed. We will erase 54 years’ history of corruption.”

Addressing criticism about Jamaat’s position on women and minorities, he added, “If Jamaat comes to power, women will have security to work and do business. Minorities were safer under us. I was an MP from Cumilla. If any Hindu complains against me, I will apologise publicly.”

Dhaka North Metropolitan Jamaat Ameer Mohammad Selim Uddin also spoke, demanding voting rights for expatriates.

He also claimed there have been attempts at banning Jamaat because the party was a key stakeholder in last year’s uprising.