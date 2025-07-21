The way we batted in this wicket was really good: Liton

Bangladesh captain Liton Das hailed the overall team effort after their comprehensive victory against Pakistan in the first T20 game but particularly mentioned their batting as top notch.

“We definitely know about the wicket because we played lots of cricket in Mirpur. It’s not an easy wicket to bat on, but the way we batted, it looks good,” Liton said after the match at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today.

In a surface that looked absolutely tricky, Bangladesh bowlers wrapped Pakistan up for just 110 in 19.3 overs. But the batters made the batting looking easier as Bangladesh romped to a seven-wicket victory, chasing the target successfully in 15.3 overs.

“If you saw the last couple of T20Is, our top four batters batted long and gave runs,” he said. “Hridoy is more experienced now and understands cricket really well and Emon batted well as it was expected.”

Opener Parvez Hossain Emon led the chase with 39 ball-56 not out, an innings laced with three fours and five sixes.

He and Towhid Hridoy added 73 runs for the third wicket to edge the side close to a victory after Bangladesh were reduced to 7-2 in third over.

“In the second innings, the ball came nicely because of the dew, probably,” Liton said. “But we bowl really well. We take early wickets. And that’s the key point.”

Taskin Ahmed ended with 3-22 but Mustafizur Rahman did the real damage. His cutter was such effective in this wicket that Pakistan batters found them in wanting. Mustafizur’s figure looked envious– 4-0-6-2 at the end.

“Whenever, whoever comes to the ball, they deliver their 100 percent. And we all know how Fizz (Mustafizur Rahman) executed in Mirpur, and he was a threat to the batters,” Liton added.

Liton, however, heaped praise on Tanzim Hasan Sakib who bowled well in the middle overs, an area of concern for Bangladesh in this format.

“Tanzim Sakib bowled really well in the middle. Taskin also bowled really well in the death overs. Overall, the bowling and fielding department did a great job.”

However, another area of concern was Bangladesh’s tendency to drop easy catches. But Liton said: “I mean, this is part of cricket–someday, you will catch an extraordinary and someday, you will drop it. And even the good player drops catches sometimes.”