The US-Israeli axis wants simultaneous destruction of Iran and the Arab countries

President Donald Trump has publicly threatened that if Iran does not submit to US demands, its forces will destroy all Iranian bridges across the country. In response to this threat, Iran has said that, in that case, Iran will destroy all vital infrastructure of Middle Eastern countries that serve as puppets of Washington. If they can execute their threats, both Iran and pro-US Arab countries will simultaneously suffer tremendous destruction. That is exactly what Israel and pro-Zionist Americans want. It is their manuscript. Luckily, most manuscripts written with wishful motives do not, in practice, realize their ill intention.

The intention is very clear. If Iran and the rival Arab countries are destroyed simultaneously, both can be subjugated, and none can pose any threat to the US-Israeli repression and economic exploitation. In addition, they will be dependent on US builders and firms for reconstruction. Trillions of dollars will go to the US and its Israeli-Jewish associates. Israel will get more military and economic aid from Washington – indirectly from the Arab countries.

Most of all, these destructions will help Tel Aviv establish the Greater Israel that it heinously seeks.

But the picture of the present US-Israeli war on Iran clearly indicates it is a daydream and doomed to fail utterly. The piracy and air-abduction in and from Venezuela made them blind to the lessons of history. They forgot about Vietnam, Korea, and Afghanistan. Iran is far more powerful than those countries. Strategically, Iran is in a much more advantageous position too. History and civilization have made Iranians an indomitable nation.

This war on Iran will rather jeopardize the Greater Israel plan. Except for Abu Dhabi, no Gulf countries are willing to cross the red line. Egypt, amidst this war, has once again categorically said that until an independent and viable Palestinian state is established, it will not join the so-called Abraham Accord.

The violations of the Memorandum of Understanding prove that the USA cannot be trusted even after signing accords. Iran had pointed out that President Trump´s signature carries no value. The US said that Iran violated the Accord by attacking ships crossing the Hormuz. But Experts like Prof John Mearsheimer clarified that, according to the MOU, all ships must cross the strait under Iranian supervision. If any oil tanker or commercial vessel fails to comply, Iran has the right to enforce compliance. Everybody recognizes that in the Iran-US 14-point MOU, Iran´s virtual victory has been established. Now, the US wants to deviate from the accord.

Trump is now in a dilemma. He can neither continue the war nor can he withdraw from the Gulf. He is stuck in this position because he had no clear strategy. The calculation was totally wrong from the outset.

His position is more precarious because of the ensuing midterm election. All forecasts and surveys clearly indicate that the Republicans might lose both chambers of Congress. In that case, he will be a lame duck president. The course of war will change. Washington might go back to Obama-policy on Iran´s nuclear program. But some critics reasonably argue that there is no fundamental difference between the Republicans and the Democrats on the US´s Middle East policy. Both parties are AIPAC-dependent. Without AIPAC´s patronage and blessings, it is very difficult to become a member either of the House of Representatives or the Senate. So, the change will be rather cosmetic than substantial.

However, the world has witnessed an unprecedented shift in the mindset of younger Americans. Information technology and social media have given them wider access to global realities. US-Israeli propaganda and AIPAC’s distortions can no longer conceal the atrocities, killings, and genocidal acts carried out by them. Every day, they see Palestinians being evicted from homes they have lived in for generations while illegal Israeli settlements expand. They have also seen Gaza reduced to rubble and thousands of women and children brutally killed. Israeli narratives and AIPAC’s efforts to obscure these events have failed because the evidence is unfolding before their eyes. The crackdown on university campuses has only deepened the anger of the majority of the young people. They are unlikely to vote for pro-Israeli candidates in the coming election. Their number is significant, at least one-fourth of all voters. Many of the pro-Israeli candidates may be eliminated in the primaries.

Furthermore, the staggering cost of the Iran War, its adverse effect on the US economy, and the lack of justification for the War itself will be questioned and debated in the election. It will be difficult for the pro-war candidates to defend this unjust War.

According to surveys and public opinion, most Americans consider that the USA failed to defeat Iran. And that will not go in favor of the Republicans and pro-war mongers in the election.

But here lies a danger. President Trump might start a full-scale war out of desperation. The USA may gain some advantages in the initial stages, and the Trump administration believes that it might help them in the election. But most of the analysts see no long-run win for the USA. Their defeat might turn out worse than the Vietnam debacle.