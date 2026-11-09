The LPG market needs urgent disciplining

It is unacceptable that households across the country are having to pay exorbitant prices for LPG despite the government fixing the rates. On November 2, the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) set the price of a 12kg LPG cylinder at Tk 2,060. But consumers in Dhaka are having to pay Tk 2,300-2,500, or Tk 300-440 more than the official rate. Outside the capital, cylinders are reportedly selling for Tk 40-240 above the fixed price. BERC has reportedly increased commissions for importers, distributors, and retailers. Why, then, are consumers still being denied this essential cooking gas at the regulated price? Reports of sellers withholding cylinders, refusing to sell to unfamiliar customers, and charging excessive prices suggest that weak oversight is allowing some market players to exploit the supply uncertainty.

Since February, the official retail price of LPG in the country has risen by nearly 52 percent, from Tk 113 to Tk 171.68 per kg. Over the same period, the increase was around 34 percent in Pakistan, 12 percent in Sri Lanka and 7 percent in India, while Nepal’s latest available rate was about 6 percent higher than its February price. So, consumers in Bangladesh are paying much more than the published retail prices in those countries. This raises questions about our pricing structure and procurement arrangements. Understandably, disruptions to international supplies caused by the US-Israel war on Iran have contributed to the situation. Bangladesh has had to shift much of its sourcing from the Middle East to the United States, with US-based firms accounting for 85 percent of imports in September, compared with 27.4 percent a year earlier. This has increased shipping distances, freight, and insurance costs, as well as the premiums importers have to pay to secure cargoes. These are genuine pressures.

But the question is, why is BERC continuing to use Saudi Aramco’s Contract Price as its principal benchmark even as importers increasingly source LPG from the US and other markets? BERC must therefore review its methodology and ensure that price adjustments are based on transparent and verifiable cost information rather than a benchmark that may no longer reflect the market. Our dependence on a small group of importers also makes the market vulnerable. Although around 35 companies hold licences, only 10-12 are active importers. This, combined with heavy reliance on spot-market purchases and limited alternative sources, leaves the country exposed to supply disruptions and price volatility.

The government must encourage more competition, help importers secure diversified and reliable long-term supply arrangements, and develop adequate storage infrastructure to reduce dependence on costly spot purchases. It must also expedite BPC’s long-delayed plan to import LPG and reduce our dependence on private suppliers. The government must also stop overcharging in the domestic market. The BERC and the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection must monitor the entire supply chain, find out where the additional costs arise and take action against companies, distributors and retailers found to be violating regulations.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/opinion/editorial/news/the-lpg-market-needs-urgent-disciplining-4318416