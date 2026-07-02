The Fall of India’s Bangladesh Playbook: Sovereignty, Foreign Policy and Bangladesh’s Search for Autonomy

The protracted student-led uprising in July–August 2024 is considered to be one of the most significant events in Bangladeshi politics. What started as peaceful protests against prejudice and dictatorship soon turned into a revolution demanding democracy at its core, changing Bangladesh forever. Many would argue that the uprising did not mark the fall of just another regime, but rather brought down the political order that had shaped Bangladesh’s internal politics and foreign policy for the past decade and a half.

During an hour-long interview, Pinaki Bhattacharji, a political analyst, and Khalilur Rahman, a diplomat and currently serving as President of the United Nations General Assembly, discussed some of the prominent factors that led to this monumental shift in Bangladesh’s politics. Questions of Bangladeshi sovereignty, India-Bangladesh relations during Sheikh Hasina’s regime, and current issues in Bangladesh’s nascent democracy were discussed at length. Many of their opinions are personal conclusions they have come to and reflect their political ideologies, but many of the questions posed are significant to ask:

The Student Revolution That Changed Bangladesh

Khalilur Rahman said that the July–August, 2024 movement was fueled by university students. He said that, because of their valor, students transformed public anger into a nationwide democratic movement. He offered homage to those students and the martyrs who laid down their lives; they were creators of a new political history, he added. Pinaki Bhattacharji said he received intellectual stimulation from Khalilur Rahman through regular interactions over the last three years. Bhattacharji stated that Khalil gave him intellectual directions: “Let me say that our equations were like Arjuna and Krishna. Wherever he was, he gave us direction; we worked on the field. Interpret it literally or metaphorically, I will say that.” Khalil later complimented Pinaki for bringing diplomatic, political, and economic issues to the doorstep of common men. Khalil said democracies needed informed citizenship for their survival and sovereignty.

An Asymmetrical Relationship with India

One of the central themes of the discussion was the nature of Bangladesh’s relationship with India during Sheikh Hasina’s fifteen years in office.

Khalil argued that bilateral relations had evolved into an unequal arrangement that disproportionately served India’s strategic interests. Rather than functioning as a relationship between two sovereign equals, he suggested that it became a political understanding in which India supported Sheikh Hasina’s continued rule while Bangladesh accommodated India’s security priorities.

These included border killings and the sharing of water from common rivers, despite long-standing diplomatic ties and little reciprocity in bilateral trade. Viewed from this prism, Bangladesh compromised more on political and security grounds than on gaining concessions from India. More importantly, Khalil said that Bangladesh’s sovereign movement in any direction was constrained by the need to keep New Delhi happy. Khalil may or may not be believed, but there is a definite school of thought emerging in Bangladesh that it wants more give-and-take from India.

Sovereignty Under Authoritarian Rule

Khalil also offered a harsh assessment of Sheikh Hasina’s domestic governance.

He argued that the government systematically weakened democratic institutions through political repression, enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and restrictions on dissent. In his view, these developments exceeded the authoritarian tendencies of previous governments and represented an unprecedented concentration of political power.

Also concerning Khalil were rampant corruption and suspected illegal outflow of national revenue. He believed corruption on a grand scale sapped Bangladesh’s foreign reserves, shook the public’s confidence, and limited long-term growth potential.

From this perspective, the July uprising was not simply a political revolution but a popular rejection of authoritarian governance and perceived external dependency.

India’s Strategic Setback

Khalil described the collapse of Sheikh Hasina’s government as one of India’s most significant diplomatic setbacks in South Asia in recent decades.

He argued that New Delhi had invested considerable political capital in preserving a stable and friendly administration in Dhaka, particularly because Bangladesh occupies a strategically vital position connecting India’s northeastern “Seven Sisters” states with the rest of the country.

According to Khalil, the political arrangement that had provided India with strategic reassurance no longer exists. As a result, India now faces the difficult task of redefining its Bangladesh policy while adjusting to a government likely to pursue a more independent foreign policy.

He suggested that India’s initial characterization of the uprising as extremist or jihadist was an attempt to delegitimize a genuinely popular democratic movement rather than acknowledge changing political realities.

Historical Roots of Mutual Distrust

It was also discussed how past events still affect India-Bangladesh relations today. Khalil pinpointed the initial causes of strategic distrust to events before Bangladesh’s independence, such as the Sino-Indian War of 1962, regional military strategies centered on East Pakistan, and political treaties concluded during Bangladesh’s Liberation War.

Although interpretations of these historical events remain contested among scholars, Khalil argued that they demonstrate how geopolitical calculations have long shaped bilateral relations.

He suggested that understanding this historical background is essential for appreciating why many Bangladeshis remain sensitive to issues involving sovereignty, territorial integrity, and external influence.

A New Foreign Policy Based on National Interest

Looking ahead, Khalil advocated a comprehensive restructuring of Bangladesh’s foreign policy.

Rather than returning to previous patterns of dependence, he proposed an autonomous diplomatic strategy guided exclusively by Bangladesh’s national interests. Such a policy would maintain constructive relations with India, China, the United States, Europe, and other partners without becoming excessively aligned with any single power.

He added that relations with other countries would be better served by mutuality, equality, and reciprocity rather than by being political debtors or clients of others. He maintained that such an approach would help Bangladesh earn international credibility and maneuver with agility in the face of a more contested global arena.

Strengthening Institutions Rather Than Personalities

Echoing throughout his comments was the theme of institutionalizing rather than focusing on individuals. Khalil mentioned that Bangladesh needs a professionalized foreign service, improved coordination among ministries, more robust diplomatic research and policy think tanks, and a clear articulation of national interests.

At present, he observed, different government agencies often pursue foreign policy independently, creating inconsistencies that weaken Bangladesh’s negotiating position internationally.

Institutional reform, therefore, should become a national priority regardless of which political party governs the country.

National Defense and Strategic Deterrence

Khalil further addressed issues of national security, saying sovereignty is always subject to credible deterrence. Khalil made it clear that he opposed pursuing military alliances or threatening a military buildup. Instead, he stated that Bangladesh should possess adequate defensive strength so that others do not try to coerce it. He went on to state that, unlike some bigger countries, several small European countries have this trait, and he hopes that Bangladesh can increase its circle of people involved in its defense, like providing more military training and having its citizens ready if need be, to act as a deterrent, but not to become a militaristic country.

Recovering Stolen Wealth and Restoring Economic Confidence

The second problem raised concerned the billions of dollars allegedly sent abroad by previous regimes. Khalil said repatriating these funds ought to be one of the government’s top priorities, and that mechanisms are already in place, with the cooperation of the United Nations, the World Bank, Switzerland, Singapore, the UK, and others, through which these illegal funds may have been parked. While admitting that retrieving such assets could take time in court, Khalil felt that establishing a government task force would demonstrate political will and help instill confidence among the people.

Political Maturity and Democratic Accountability

Khalil added that for Bangladesh to reach its full potential as a democracy, it would not suffice for governments alone to perform well; it also needed opposition parties to think intelligently. Calling on parties like BNP and Jamaat- e-Islami to craft policies and think tanks for good governance, he urged the opposition to develop leaders who can cope with today’s fast-paced changes both at home and abroad. He was also an advocate for shadow cabinets in Bangladesh, arguing that responsible opposition helps deepen democracy by having ready policies to implement when they win, rather than offering criticism alone. Khalil would also often suggest cutting down parliamentary terms from five years to four.

Professor Muhammad Yunus and the Future of Governance

Khalil Praised the Prof. Yunus-Led Interim Government for Its Inclusive Governance.

Khalil said that the style of Prof. Yunus’s interim government has impressed him, as he ran it with a “hands-on and institution-wise approach”. He also commended the professor’s work and contributions to grassroots-level development and people-friendly governance over the decades.

Khalil said that having Prof Yunus as head of the government lent this country some international credibility when it badly needed it. He further added that critique is necessary, as praising a government that did well should not stop us from criticizing it where necessary.

Conclusion

Khalilur Rahman’s interpretation of the breakdown of Bangladesh’s old regime was much more than a change in regime. He discusses how Bangladesh should own its democracy; Bangladesh should own its sovereignty. It is a question of accountability and Bangladesh’s identity under regional pressures.

He strongly believes that Bangladesh is becoming a self-assured nation that won’t compromise its independence. Bangladesh should be able to conduct foreign relations without considering India as a regional hegemon. Rahman suggests taking concrete steps to improve institutions and professionalism in diplomacy, ensuring democracy is accountable to the people, having a strong defense that can protect our country’s borders and fight insurgency and corruption. Lastly, he says our economy must be transparent to sustain our stability in the long run.

There are still political issues open for debate, such as: Are Bangladesh-India relations truly so negative? Was everything Sheikh Hasina accomplished ignored? What is going to become of Bangladesh’s foreign policy? However, one takeaway from this article is that Bangladesh needs to establish a sustainable democracy; we need to own our sovereignty, maintain good relations with our neighbors and other countries, and ensure that what we wanted during the July–August 2024 movement translates into our new regime.