‘That was for Fleming’: Samson on his salute after century

The Daily Star

A composed yet explosive unbeaten century from Sanju Samson lit up the MA Chidambaram Stadium as Chennai Super Kings registered a 23-run victory over Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter on Saturday, finally opening their account for the season.

One of the defining images of the night came after Samson reached his hundred, when he brought out a salute celebration directed towards the CSK dugout. The gesture was later explained as a tribute to head coach Stephen Fleming.

“That was for Fleming,” Samson said. “I know how challenging it can be to lead and manage a team for a long time. I just wanted to dedicate the innings to him.”

Samson, who arrived at CSK this season in a high-profile trade involving Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, produced a match-defining 115 not out off 56 balls, smashing 15 fours and four sixes in a dazzling display of controlled aggression. The innings marked a dramatic turnaround for the right-hander, who had managed scores of 6, 7 and 9 in CSK’s opening three defeats.

The 31-year-old opener, who also played a key role in India’s recent T20 World Cup success, admitted that early setbacks had left him questioning his approach but said he chose to return to fundamentals rather than overhaul his game.

“Failures do bring doubts, no matter how much experience you have,” Samson reflected after the match. “I had to go back to basics—focus on timing, watch the ball closely, and trust what has worked for me over the years.”

Samson added that CSK’s support staff played a crucial role in helping him reset mentally ahead of the fixture, describing the environment in the dressing room as calm and reassuring despite a winless start.

“Mentally, it’s about finding that zone again and sticking to your processes. We had good preparation sessions, and I’m happy it came together today,” he said.

Chasing CSK’s imposing total, Delhi Capitals faltered under pressure, unable to match the tempo set by the hosts’ top order. However, the spotlight remained firmly on Samson, whose innings anchored CSK’s first commanding performance of the season.

A key moment in the innings was a 113-run partnership with young batter Ayush Mhatre, who contributed a fluent 59. The stand rescued CSK from early instability and shifted momentum decisively in the home side’s favour.

“He batted with a lot of maturity,” Samson said of Mhatre. “He didn’t look like someone new to this level. His decision-making was very calculated and mature.”

The innings also carried emotional weight, as Samson—who previously led Rajasthan Royals—spoke about the challenges of transitioning into a new franchise setup. Despite the change, he said the environment at CSK had made him feel at home almost instantly.

“It didn’t feel like I had joined a new franchise,” he said. “The group is very welcoming. Even after three losses, the atmosphere remained very composed. That really helped me settle.”

Samson also acknowledged the responsibility he felt after CSK invested in him through the trade, describing the performance as a response to the trust shown by the franchise.

“I felt I had to stand up and contribute, to show that we are still in the tournament,” he noted.

With CSK finally breaking their losing streak and Samson rediscovering his touch, the franchise will hope the emphatic victory marks the beginning of a sustained turnaround in their IPL 2026 campaign.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/sports/cricket/news/was-fleming-samson-his-salute-after-century-4149701