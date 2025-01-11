Tension erupts again over India’s bid to build fence along Bangladesh border

A ‘pilot project’ of this new fence is also being tested at a 7-km stretch in Assam’s Silchar along India’s border with Bangladesh/ HT Photo

Tensions between the BGD and India’s BSF have flared as India attempted to build a fence on the 150 yard no-man’s-land between the countries, in breach of international laws.

The barbed wire fence has been going on as of the last report on Friday(10 Jan) night, as the BSF has ignored the BGB’s protests, reports media.

A large contingent of BSF personnel were deployed in the Indian side along the border, while 1.5 platoons of BGB members were stationed in the Bangladesh side. Local people also accompanied the BGB, according to its officials and local people.

International laws do not allow installing any infrastructure within 150 yards of the no-man’s-land.

BGB officials said that local residents informed them on Friday morning that the BSF was constructing a barbed-wire fence engaging 30–35.

BGB 51 Battalion assistant director Amir Khasru said that they protested at the BSF act instantly.

‘Responding to our protest, they initially halted the work but a little later they started building the fence again,’ said Khasru, adding that 1.5 platoons of BGB members were deployed at border over the issue.

Tension along the border began escalating since the final week of December past year over BSF’s attempts to build fence and other structures.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Bangladesh border force protested at the Indian border force’s attempt to installing iron electric poles along with an electric device on the zero line at the Patgram border in Lalmonirhat. On that day, the two sides held a flag meeting over the issue.

On Wednesday again in Chapainawabganj, local villagers became anxious as the BSF began constructing a fence along the border at Shibganj upazila leading to deployment of additional forces on both sides of the border.

The Indian border force later stopped the construction as the BGB intervened.

Earlier on December 29, BSF members from Sabdalpur camp in the Gopalganj police jurisdiction in India’s Malda district began constructing a barbed wire fence at a spot adjacent to border pillars 177/1S, 2S, and 3S.

BGB members on Wednesday also halted the BSF’s attempts to erect barbed wire fences on the no-man’s land at Dhamoirhat in Naogaon.

