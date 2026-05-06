Teesta project would ‘definitely be discussed’, Khalilur says before heading to Beijing

Teesta River project financing and implementation are expected to be a major focus during Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman’s visit to China.

A Bangladesh delegation led by Khalilur left for Beijing today (5 May) at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The delegation will visit China from 5-7 May.

The Teesta issue would “definitely” be discussed, Khalilur told the media before departure. “It is a matter of life and livelihood for the people of that region…If we don’t respond, then why are we here?”

He said Bangladesh is already engaged in extensive cooperation and joint projects with China. “We will discuss whether this relationship can be elevated beyond the strategic partnership level.”

Khalilur described China as a highly important partner with which Bangladesh shares a strategic cooperative relationship, adding that this would be the first visit to China by the new government.

Officials said Khalilur is expected to hold talks with Wang Yi and other senior leaders on a wide range of issues, including trade, investment, mid- and long-term loans, Belt and Road Initiative projects, Chinese investments, and the Rohingya crisis.

‘Teesta is PM’s commitment to people’

The foreign minister said the Teesta project is a commitment of both the government and the prime minister. “We will fulfil that commitment, and this issue will certainly be discussed during the China visit,” he added.

He further said people along the Teesta face a major ecological crisis. “We will explore all possible options. Whatever is best, we will do. The key consideration is people’s interest.”

Asked whether Dhaka remained hopeful about a long-delayed Teesta water-sharing agreement with India, Khalilur said Bangladesh could not afford to wait for Indian action.

“A government has not yet been established in West Bengal, and what they are thinking or what they will do, they have to tell us. It is not my job to read their minds. We hope the earlier agreement can still be implemented, if possible. But we cannot just sit idle for that; we have our own work to do,” he added.

In September 2011, ahead of then Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh’s visit to Dhaka, the two countries reached a principle understanding on sharing Teesta waters. However, the agreement was not signed due to objections from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Hopes were renewed after the Narendra Modi-led government came to power in India, but West Bengal’s position has not changed.

Against this backdrop, as the agreement remains stalled for years, Bangladesh has taken up the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project.

The foreign minister’s Beijing trip comes after last month’s visit to New Delhi, where he held meetings with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other senior officials.

PM’s visit to China

The Chinese ambassador recently invited Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to visit China. During the visit, Dhaka is expected to propose several priority projects for Chinese financing.

Responding to whether the Prime Minister will visit China in June, the foreign minister said, “The PM is committed to strengthening relations with friendly countries, and she will certainly visit friendly nations.”

When asked by journalists which country she would visit first, Khalilur said, “It is not only about our convenience. The host country’s convenience must also be considered. Whether their prime ministers will be available at that time, and other factors, all need to be taken into account.”

What is Teesta project

ERD officials said Bangladesh plans to restore and redevelop a large stretch along the Teesta River by 2029. The first phase is estimated to reclaim and develop 170.87 square kilometres of land at a cost of $747.25 million, of which $550.62 million is expected to come from Chinese loans.

A revised preliminary proposal was submitted to the Chinese embassy in July 2025. The government aims to start implementation in January next year and complete the first phase within four years.

Although a memorandum of understanding was signed in September 2016 between Bangladesh and China, the project stalled due to changing geopolitical conditions.

The project focuses on dredging and river management downstream of the Teesta Barrage. Excavated soil from a 102-kilometre river stretch will be used to reclaim land lost to erosion over decades.

The reclaimed areas are planned for agriculture, industrial development, residential settlements and renewable energy projects, according to the revised proposal. The broader plan envisions reclaiming 400 square kilometres in the Teesta basin.

Officials said the plan could transform northern Bangladesh into a new economic hub. The Teesta River, originating in Sikkim, India, flows through northern Bangladesh before joining the Brahmaputra. Its unpredictable course frequently causes floods and severe erosion, displacing thousands each year.

Other issues in agenda

Sources at the Foreign Ministry and ERD said Bangladesh is also expected to raise several other project proposals for Chinese financing during the talks.

Issues including trade, investment, mid- and long-term financing, Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects, Chinese investments, the Rohingya crisis, and Myanmar’s civil war may also be discussed.

Bangladesh is also expected to seek China’s support in resolving the Rohingya crisis. It is likely to raise the widening trade imbalance and urge greater Chinese investment in promising sectors.

Both sides may also discuss the possibility of a free trade agreement. A feasibility study suggests such an agreement would reduce tariffs on Chinese imports, potentially easing inflation in Bangladesh.

China is currently Bangladesh’s largest trading partner. In FY23, Bangladesh exported goods worth $610.14 million to China, while imports stood at $17,826.6 million, leaving a trade deficit of over $19 billion.

Officials said the long-delayed Chinese Economic and Industrial Zone (CEIZ) in Anwara, Chattogram, is expected to move into the implementation phase by June, with the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority aiming to finalise a developer agreement as final negotiations with the Chinese side near completion.

The CEIZ, being developed on nearly 783 acres under a government-to-government arrangement, has remained stalled for over nine years without a developer agreement despite its investment potential.

Sources said the Supporting Infrastructure Project for the Chinese Economic Zone will be financed with Tk2,436.84 crore from government funds and Tk2,148.86 crore from Chinese loans.

The delegation is also expected to discuss several other China-backed projects, including the expansion and modernisation of Mongla Port facilities with a $335.78 million Chinese loan, the establishment of digital connectivity with a $473.74 million loan, and construction of a sewerage collection system under the Dasherkandi STP catchment area in Dhaka with a $198 million loan.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/bangladesh-cannot-sit-idle-waiting-teesta-deal-india-khalilur-1430446