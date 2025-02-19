Teesta project: Beijing ready to support Dhaka

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh, Yao Wen, has said that his country is ready to assist Bangladesh in implementing the Teesta river water management project if Dhaka wants.

The envoy made the remarks in response to a journalist’s query at a press briefing on Bangladesh-China relations held at the Chinese Embassy yesterday.

He said that the Teesta project should be implemented as soon as possible for the benefit and welfare of thousands of people living along the river.

However, as a sovereign nation, it is up to Bangladesh to make decisions on the implementation of the project, he added.

Wen said Bangladesh sought the Chinese assistance for the project in 2021 by submitting a proposal.

After evaluating the proposal, China submitted a report to the Bangladesh government in 2023, suggesting that the project should be revised as it included several unnecessary components, he said.

“But we have yet to receive any response from the Bangladesh government since then.”

Speaking on reforms, the Chinese diplomat said that issues related to reforms are internal matters of Bangladesh, and he wished to see stability, unity, and development in the country.

Regarding medical treatment, Wen said Bangladeshis seeking treatment in China will have access to three top-rated hospitals in Kunming, and that medical visa process will straightforward.

On the Rohingya crisis, the Chinese envoy said that China and Bangladesh share the same stance.

He opined that a ceasefire between the Arakan Army and the Myanmar government is a prerequisite for progress and that China is committed to ensuring the smooth repatriation of the Rohingyas.

“China maintains good relations with all political parties,” the ambassador said in response to another query.

China is ready to work with Bangladesh to make the 50th anniversary a new starting point to strengthen strategic communications, deepen practical cooperation, and enhance Belt and Road Cooperation, he said.

Addressing concerns about loans, Wen assured that China never attaches any conditions, saying that there are many landmark projects across various sectors in Bangladesh.

“China firmly supports Bangladesh in upholding national independence, sovereignty, and dignity. We respect the Bangladeshi people’s right to choose a development path suited to their national conditions.”

The Chinese envoy also opined that Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain’s decision to go to China in his first official visit after taking office reflects the great importance the interim government places on ties with China.