Tasnim Jara thanks everyone for support as EC declares Dhaka-9 nomination valid

Former NCP leader Tasnim Jara with her team at the EC auditorium in Agargaon on 10 January 2026. Photo: Jahir Rayhan/TBS

The Election Commission (EC) has declared valid the nomination papers of Tasnim Jara, former leader of the National Citizen Party (NCP), as an independent candidate for Dhaka-9 in the upcoming general election.

Talking to reporters after the EC confirmed the validity of her nomination papers today (10 January), Tasnim said the past week has been a major journey for her.

“Many people at home and abroad have conveyed their best wishes, while many were disheartened after my candidature was initially cancelled,” she said.

She expressed her gratitude to everyone and said she will contest the election as an independent candidate, adding that her preferred electoral symbol is the football.

Earlier, the commission began hearing appeals against decisions on nomination papers for the election at 10am in the EC auditorium in Agargaon.

A total of 645 appeals were filed during a five-day period following scrutiny of nominations by returning officers.

The EC will continue the hearings until 18 January, with at least 70 appeals scheduled on the first day.

Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin and the four other commissioners attended the hearings.

Earlier, on 3 January, Tasnim Jara’s nomination papers were rejected by the returning officer, Dhaka Deputy Commissioner Md Rezaul Karim, after scrutiny. Tasnim Jara filed an appeal against the rejection on 5 January.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/tasnim-jaras-nomination-dhaka-9-declared-valid-1330461