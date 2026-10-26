Tasnim Jara slams Jamaat over opposing freedom fighter’s burial in Pirojpur

Physician and politician Tasnim Jara has criticised Jamaat-e-Islami leaders and activists in Pirojpur for opposing the burial of freedom fighter Manik Pashari in his family graveyard, questioning what the party would do if it came to power.

“While still in opposition, they are obstructing burials in people’s own homesteads. What will they do if they come to power?” Jara wrote in a Facebook post this morning (26 October).

Pashari, 87, died on Saturday (24 October). He had testified before the International Crimes Tribunal against former Jamaat leader Delwar Hossain Sayedee in a case involving crimes against humanity committed during the Liberation War.

Tensions arose in Pirojpur over the decision to give Pashari a guard of honour. Local Jamaat leaders and activists demanded that he not be buried in the district and took positions at several key locations in Pirojpur town.

He was eventually buried in the family graveyard in Chitolia village of Pirojpur Sadar upazila late on Saturday night under police protection. Family members and relatives attended the burial.

In her post, Jara said Pashari’s family had spent the day anxiously waiting with his body as local Jamaat activists held processions and announced through loudspeakers and Facebook that he would not be allowed to be buried in Pirojpur.

She said a burial, which would ordinarily bring neighbours together to support a bereaved family, instead took place late at night under police protection.

Jara accused the activists of behaving as though they owned the land and had the authority to decide whether someone could be buried in their own family graveyard.

She also referred to a slogan previously directed at Jamaat and Islami Chhatra Shibir activists, saying the party’s leaders should understand the injustice of denying others the right to live or be buried on their own land.

“In Bangladesh, families traditionally seek forgiveness from the community before a funeral, acknowledging that the deceased may have hurt someone during their lifetime. But Jamaat leaders and activists took a different path, as Manik Pashari’s family was denied the chance to hold his funeral in his own village or seek forgiveness from locals,” she wrote.

Jara also criticised Jamaat’s position on the Liberation War, saying the party had opposed Bangladesh’s independence in 1971, yet its leaders and activists were now attempting to determine who qualified as a freedom fighter, who deserved state honours and where someone could be buried.

She accused the party of invoking justice, human rights, due process and human dignity when its own leaders were involved, but failing to uphold those principles in the case of Pashari and his grieving family.

Abdul Kader questions NCP’s role

Abdul Kader, a former coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, has also questioned the National Citizen Party’s (NCP) response to the incident.

In a Facebook post on Sunday night (25 October), Kader criticised the NCP, a Jamaat alliance partner, for remaining silent after what he described as an inhumane incident.

He said the party had issued no official statement and none of its leaders had publicly commented on social media.

Kader accused the NCP of siding with an alliance partner whose predecessor opposed the Liberation War, alleging that the party had tacitly supported the protesters’ actions despite its stated commitment to the Liberation War.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/tasnim-jara-slams-jamaat-over-opposing-freedom-fighters-burial-pirojpur-1583631