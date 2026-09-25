Tarique, Shehbaz discuss bilateral ties, global issues

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif at a meeting on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York yesterday. Photo: PMO

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and his Pakistani counterpart Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif yesterday discussed various aspects of bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Pakistan, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The two leaders held the bilateral meeting at the Secretariat Building of the United Nations Headquarters on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), said PM’s Assistant Press Secretary KM Nazmul Haque.

During the meeting, the two premiers exchanged views on matters of mutual interest, regional and international issues, and potential areas of cooperation for the welfare of the peoples of the two countries.

They underscored the importance of further advancing Bangladesh-Pakistan relations based on mutual respect, mutual understanding and cooperation.

The two leaders also stressed the need for regular communication and dialogue on issues of common interest.

Tarique also had a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian yesterday where they discussed the Middle East conflict and the safety of Bangladeshi workers yesterday while seeking Iran’s cooperation in facilitating the movement of Bangladeshi vessels and containers through the Strait of Hormuz.

Later, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir and Prime Minister’s Adviser Mahdi Amin briefed journalists on the meeting at the Hyatt Grand Central New York hotel.

Kobir said the PM called for a swift resolution of the conflict in Middle East through diplomacy, stressing its potential impact on Bangladesh, particularly on Bangladeshi expatriate workers and the country’s energy security.

Bangladesh has a significant number of workers and professionals in the Middle East, and any prolonged conflict in the region could have an impact on the country, he said.

The state minister also said Bangladesh raised the issue of containers and vessels being held up amid the tensions around the Strait of Hormuz and sought Iran’s cooperation in facilitating their safe movement once the situation improves.

“We called for a quick resolution through diplomacy,” he said, adding that the Iranian president listened to Bangladesh’s concerns and took note of them.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/bangladesh/diplomacy/news/tarique-shehbaz-discuss-bilateral-ties-global-issues-4282561