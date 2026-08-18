Tarique Rahman: A PM in a different mould

When Tarique Rahman was forced into exile months before the December 2008 election, the BNP was led from the front by his mother, Khaleda Zia, then a three-time prime minister. The gulf between the day he left Bangladesh and the day he returned, 17 years later, could hardly have been wider.

On 25 December 2025, his mother was spending her final days in hospital, while thousands of party activists from across the country waited eagerly to welcome him home. Tarique drove straight from the airport to the reception venue on Dhaka’s expansive 300 Feet Road, where a sea of supporters greeted his return.

For years, as the party’s senior vice-chairman and then acting chairman, he had emerged as the de facto leader of the BNP while his mother was either in jail or in frail health for almost the entire 15-year rule of the Awami League. He steered the party through its most difficult years. Even his mother fell seriously ill and after the election schedule was announced, his return remained uncertain.

Back home at last, Tarique faced an immediate and daunting task: holding together the party’s high-spirited supporters and leading the BNP into the crucial 12 February election. “I have a plan,” he told the cheering crowd.

Five days later, Tarique suffered the devastating loss of his mother. Yet there was little time to grieve. He plunged into a whirlwind election campaign, making the most of the few weeks left before the vote.

On the campaign trail, Tarique offered glimpses of a changed political persona – steering away from the language of vengeance that has long coloured Bangladesh’s electoral politics, instead speaking of reconciliation and reaching out to younger voters with promises of education reform and jobs.

The election ended in a landslide BNP victory, as widely expected, and Tarique formed the government on 17 February.

He also reached out to political opponents. After the election, Tarique visited the residences of Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman and NCP Convener Nahid Islam, signalling a more conciliatory approach to relations between rival political camps.

Six months into his tenure, another side of Tarique is beginning to emerge – not simply as a politician who spent years waiting to return home, but as a prime minister trying to project a markedly different style of leadership: less protocol, fewer state formalities and a visible willingness to remain among ordinary people, whether on the streets or at official events.

Reducing distance between power and people

Under the new administrative framework, Tarique uses a personal vehicle rather than official state transport and personally bears the costs of the driver, fuel and residential staff, while donating 10% of his official salary to the national exchequer.

He also reduced the size of his motorcade and police escort. The motorcade, which previously consisted of 13 to 14 vehicles, has been reduced to four, while the practice of keeping long stretches of road clear by lining both sides with police has been discontinued. Additional police escorts have also been significantly reduced during his daily movements.

Tarique also decided against allowing BNP lawmakers to use the duty-free vehicle facility, with the decision taken shortly after he assumed office.

He formed a relatively small cabinet of 25 ministers and 24 state ministers and has held most cabinet meetings at the Secretariat, the administrative centre of the government.

Tarique has begun working directly from the Secretariat from 9am rather than conducting his daily work primarily from the Prime Minister’s Office, with the stated aim of saving time and reducing traffic congestion.

He has also sought to reduce government expenditure by cutting spending on dinners and hospitality, limiting the size of overseas delegations and restricting what he considers unnecessary foreign travel by officials.

Another symbolic change has been the removal of the prime minister’s photograph from banners and festoons at government events. The government has also stopped the practice of displaying the prime minister’s photograph in government offices, courts, schools, colleges and universities, along with some VIP practices and forms of personal glorification.

From policy-making to field-level supervision

Tarique has also shown a preference for directly inspecting public services rather than relying solely on official reports.

Without prior notice, he drove himself around Dhaka for four hours to inspect cleanliness, waste management and dredging activities. He has also walked between buildings at the Secretariat and visited employees’ rooms to shake hands with staff.

During a canal re-excavation programme, he took up a spade himself to encourage those involved in the work.

The government has also discouraged the practice of renaming public institutions and facilities following a change of government.

Delivering election pledges

Tarique has moved quickly to implement several of his election promises, including the Family Card, Farmer Card and canal re-excavation programmes.

The Family Card distribution programme was formally launched at Korail slum in Dhaka on 10 March, less than a month after the election. Although the pilot phase reportedly faced shortcomings in beneficiary selection, the government allocated funds in its first budget to expand the programme nationwide.

The Farmer Card programme was launched in Tangail on 14 April, with further expansion planned in the budget. The government is also working on introducing a Migrant Card and an e-Health Card.

On 10 March, the government waived agricultural loans of up to Tk10,000, including interest, as part of its election pledges.

On 16 March, Tarique launched a programme to re-excavate 53 canals from Dinajpur. The government plans to link the programme with agriculture, irrigation, waterlogging control, fish farming and local economic activity.

Within the first 100 days of the government, imams, muezzins and officials responsible for places of worship of other faiths were brought under a government allowance programme.

In line with the election pledges, the government also formed a high-level committee to address problems faced by textile and readymade garment businesses. It is also focusing on establishing agro-based industries in the northern region and attracting private investment into 44 closed state-owned factories to boost production and employment.

Visible presence in public life

Tarique has also sought to cultivate an image of accessibility outside formal government functions.

He went to a cinema with his daughter Zaima Rahman and watched a film alongside ordinary members of the public. He also paid Tk150 for a meal at the meeting rather than using a special arrangement.

On 21 May, following public outrage over the rape and killing of a child named Ramisa in Pallabi, Mirpur, Tarique visited the victim’s family at their home, offered condolences and pledged to ensure a speedy trial and the maximum punishment.

He has also publicly supported young innovators. On 9 May, he drove a locally developed smart car made by 17-year-old Wakimul and promised government assistance to develop a more affordable and advanced version.

On 23 May, he drove a locally manufactured electric vehicle in Tejgaon, signalling support for green technology and domestic industry. The government subsequently introduced significant incentives for electric vehicle production in the budget.

What analysts say

Political analysts and academic observers note that while these measures have established a visible attempt to reduce the distance between the state and the citizenry, long-term success will depend on resolving broader economic and political challenges facing the nation.

“Tarique Rahman has demonstrated a significant change in approach during his first six months in office, “Professor Sabbir Ahmed of Dhaka University’s Department of Political Science told The Business Standard.

He said the prime minister is taking various social protection measures alongside displaying a more humane style of leadership, the benefits of which might become clearer over time.

However, Prof Sabbir said the government needs to become more active in addressing the country’s political and other crises. He added that it is too early to assess Tarique’s diplomatic skills because he had not travelled extensively abroad, although he expressed optimism about his prospects.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/tarique-rahman-pm-different-mould-1516981