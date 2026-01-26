Tarique promises action against drugs, corruption in Narayanganj

BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman said corruption has long been a major problem in Narayanganj and promised to bring it under control alongside curbing drug trafficking in the district.

Speaking at an election rally at Kanchpur in Narayanganj in the early hours of today (26 January) at around 2am, he said there are about 20 spots in Narayanganj city where drug peddling takes place.

“We want to control these and also rein in corruption,” he said, adding that people are well aware of who was involved and how such corruption was carried out.

Tarique said BNP plans to create domestic and overseas employment opportunities for youths through training programmes.

He also pledged to ensure women’s safety so that “mothers and sisters can walk safely on the streets.”

Regrading businesspeople, he pledged that they would be able to conduct their activities without fear. “No matter who the offender is, legal action will be taken,” he said.

The BNP chairman further deliberated on the “family card” for mothers and housewives, through which assistance equivalent to seven to ten days per month would be provided in cash or food.

He said, “dummy elections” had taken place over the past 15-16 years and warned of renewed conspiracies.

“People must exercise their voting rights on the 12th and safeguard their own rights. If you stand by us, we will be able to succeed,” he said.

He said many rivers and canals in the area have become blocked, causing waterlogging.

“We will take up canal excavation programmes again to protect rivers and canals. Damaged roads, schools and culverts would be rebuilt,” he said.

Tarique urged BNP leaders and activists to remain present at polling centres on voting day as they were at the rally.

