Tarique, Kuwait Crown Prince agree to deepen manpower, trade and investment ties

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah held a bilateral meeting at Kuwait’s Permanent Mission in New York on 25 September 2026. Photo: Courtesy

Highlights:

Leaders discuss trade and investment expansion

Bangladesh seeks greater manpower export opportunities

Leaders pledge stronger cooperation on mutual interests

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah today (25 September) agreed to further strengthen the long-standing Bangladesh-Kuwait relationship, with emphasis on expanding labour migration, trade, investment and broader economic cooperation.

The two leaders held a bilateral meeting at the Kuwait Permanent Mission in New York on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman recalled the long-standing friendship between Bangladesh and Kuwait and highlighted the historic contributions of former President Ziaur Rahman and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia to developing bilateral relations and expanding cooperation between the two countries.

He said the foundation of mutual respect, goodwill and cooperation built during their time in office had continued to expand over the years.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to further deepen and broaden the historic relationship for the mutual benefit and well-being of the peoples of the two countries.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah shake hands during a bilateral meeting at Kuwait’s Permanent Mission in New York on 25 September 2026. Photo: Courtesy

The two leaders exchanged views on various issues of mutual interest, including increasing the export of Bangladeshi workers to Kuwait, expanding trade and investment, and strengthening economic cooperation.

They also discussed regional and international issues of common interest.

Both sides emphasised the importance of maintaining regular communication, cooperation and coordination on issues of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Tarique also stressed increasing high-level contacts between the political leadership of the two countries and expanding cooperation in the areas of economy, trade, investment, manpower and other potential sectors.

The two leaders expressed their resolve to further strengthen existing cooperation for the mutual benefit and well-being of the peoples of Bangladesh and Kuwait.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/foreign-policy/tarique-kuwait-crown-prince-agree-deepen-manpower-trade-and-investment-ties-1553786