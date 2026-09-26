Tarique, IPI president discuss making UN-centred multilateral system more effective, inclusive

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and International Peace Institute (IPI) President and Chief Executive Officer Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein held a meeting at Hyatt Grand Central New York on 26 September 2026. Photo: Courtesy

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and International Peace Institute (IPI) President and Chief Executive Officer Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein today (26 September) exchanged views on making the UN-centred multilateral system more effective and inclusive.

They held a luncheon meeting at Hyatt Grand Central New York and also discussed the importance of strengthening peace, dialogue and cooperation between Bangladesh and the international community, as well as ways to address contemporary global challenges through multilateral cooperation.

The meeting was part of the Prime Minister’s programme during his visit to New York to attend the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, said a release issued by the PM’s Press Wing.

The two sides focused on international peace and security and the need for greater cooperation in making the UN-centred multilateral system more effective and inclusive.

They also exchanged views on strengthening international cooperation to address emerging global challenges and promoting dialogue and peaceful solutions.

The meeting highlighted the importance of an inclusive, effective multilateral framework to address global issues and advance international peace and security.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/foreign-policy/tarique-ipi-president-discuss-making-un-centred-multilateral-system-more-effective